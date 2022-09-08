ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Browns can stay in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson is suspended: Nick Chubb dominates

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)

It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sees No. 5 Avon reclaim Silver Rail Trophy at No. 9 Avon Lake: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Among the jam-packed crowd Friday night at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium stood Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Before the Browns’ trip to Carolina for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener, Newsome stood on the sidelines in a Bernie Kosar throwback jersey to watch Avon’s 42-21 win at Avon Lake in their Southwestern Conference high school football opener.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player Prowl: Panthers reunite Browns stars Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett

If you’re new here to Panthers Wire, let’s key you in to what we’re sure was a confusing title for you to read . . . This is “Player Prowl,” where we engage in a different type of fantasy football (albeit some admittedly silly fantasy football) and pick players in our own little scenario. In a pretty straightforward exercise, we scan the depth chart of the week’s opponent and simply pluck away any one guy we’d like to see on Carolina’s roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who need a big game against the Carolina Panthers

The Cleveland Browns have the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and these three men need to step up. The Cleveland Browns have Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in what will be the first real action of the season for both clubs. Mayfield will make his first start for the Panthers after four seasons with the Browns in a game that will set the tone for the rest of each team’s seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns are putting themselves in a tough spot with all the trash talk

The Cleveland Browns should be mindful about what they say this season. When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and John Johnson have sure said a lot about their former quarterback. Most of it has been anything but flattering and it’s clear that the team had some real divisive elements to it. Were they all Baker Mayfield’s fault? No, not even close. Clearly, there were toxic elements in that locker room, probably many of which still exist.
CLEVELAND, OH
