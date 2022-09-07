Read full article on original website
Sanchez Roy
4d ago
A vote for Irish man Beto is a vote for Joe Biden. That's really all people need to know!!!
Reply
19
Rhonda
4d ago
Vote For Greg Abbott 🇺🇸🇺🇸. Beto is a criminal and betrayed Hispanics in El Paso.
Reply
20
Armandina Guerrero
4d ago
beto Texans want Me Abbott how many time do you have to be told ?Texans want Mr Abbott to keep going with all
Reply(1)
9
Related
hilltopviewsonline.com
Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign
Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasstandard.org
Why a Republican county judge just endorsed the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor
In a move that surprised many political observers, GOP Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley recently endorsed Democrat Mike Collier in the race for Texas lieutenant governor, over incumbent Dan Patrick, a fellow Republican. Carlos Huerta is a professor of political science at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. He told Texas Standard that at least some of Whitley’s beef with Patrick has to do with a perceived erosion in local control. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Click2Houston.com
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
kagstv.com
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States
This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
The 8 richest cities in Texas
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks looked at the richest big cities in the United States. They looked at median household income, poverty, and unemployment rates to determine the rankings. The data was taken from the U.S. Census 2016-2020 American Community Survey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.
KOAT 7
Democrats and Republicans call out Mark Ronchetti's latest campaign ad
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the race for New Mexico's next governor heats up, a new campaign ad by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti is facing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. The ad released this week features Ronchetti’s wife Krysty and highlights a possible home invasion she experienced in...
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
CBS Austin
Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office
AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
Comments / 23