Texas State

Comments / 23

Sanchez Roy
4d ago

A vote for Irish man Beto is a vote for Joe Biden. That's really all people need to know!!!

Rhonda
4d ago

Vote For Greg Abbott 🇺🇸🇺🇸. Beto is a criminal and betrayed Hispanics in El Paso.

Armandina Guerrero
4d ago

beto Texans want Me Abbott how many time do you have to be told ?Texans want Mr Abbott to keep going with all

hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
texasstandard.org

Why a Republican county judge just endorsed the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor

In a move that surprised many political observers, GOP Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley recently endorsed Democrat Mike Collier in the race for Texas lieutenant governor, over incumbent Dan Patrick, a fellow Republican. Carlos Huerta is a professor of political science at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. He told Texas Standard that at least some of Whitley’s beef with Patrick has to do with a perceived erosion in local control. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Click2Houston.com

Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
Ash Jurberg

The 8 richest cities in Texas

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks looked at the richest big cities in the United States. They looked at median household income, poverty, and unemployment rates to determine the rankings. The data was taken from the U.S. Census 2016-2020 American Community Survey.
KOAT 7

Democrats and Republicans call out Mark Ronchetti's latest campaign ad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the race for New Mexico's next governor heats up, a new campaign ad by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti is facing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. The ad released this week features Ronchetti’s wife Krysty and highlights a possible home invasion she experienced in...
CBS Austin

Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office

AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
