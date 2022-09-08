ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DATCP warns of Facebook message phishing scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Consumer experts are warning the public of scams involving fraudulent Facebook messages from those appearing to be customer service representatives or automated systems. According to Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, a large number of these phony messages have been reported...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
nbc15.com

Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
MILTON, WI
Channel 3000

9 spots to pick up fried dough delights in Madison

It may not be the healthiest option for the most important meal of the day, but there’s something about a doughnut glazed with frosting and washed down with a hot cup of coffee that helps you start the day with a smile. Maybe it’s because doughnuts usually show up when there’s something to celebrate. Here are a few spots that put their own spin on this iconic pastry. Keep them in mind the next time you want to treat yourself or bring in a dozen to share with coworkers.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorm#Google Maps#College#The Bradley Fam
fortatkinsononline.com

Turtle returns to area creek after three years of rehabilitation

Some 25 people gathered Saturday on a 350-acre rural Milton property owned by Justin Shultz and members of his extended family. Many were employees and volunteers with the Dane County Humane Society and its Wildlife Center, and they had arrived with a purpose: to bring a turtle they had lovingly named “Blanche” home.
MILTON, WI
nbc15.com

20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Lawsuit: Eau Claire Schools’ violate First Amendment

MADISON — Eau Claire Area School District teachers and staff believe parents have to “earn” the right to know about their child’s preferred gender identity at school, according to records filed in a federal lawsuit. The complaint, brought by a local parents organization represented by America...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health emergency room will be open during strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize. Chief Nurse Executive Rudy Jackson explained the health system took steps to ensure enough nurses, doctors, and staff would be on hand...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
Radio Ink

Two Additions For Big Radio

Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries were reported but one cat died in the fire. According to Justin...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?​

MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
MADISON, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
nbc15.com

Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy