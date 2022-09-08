Kidney transplant race factor: elimination of race-based estimate levels playing field for Black patients

Read full article on original website
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sees No. 5 Avon reclaim Silver Rail Trophy at No. 9 Avon Lake: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Among the jam-packed crowd Friday night at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium stood Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Before the Browns’ trip to Carolina for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener, Newsome stood on the sidelines in a Bernie Kosar throwback jersey to watch Avon’s 42-21 win at Avon Lake in their Southwestern Conference high school football opener.
Kareem Hunt can block out his contract issue: ‘I put my heart and soul in every time I touch the field’
BEREA, Ohio — Kareem Hunt had a bittersweet day on Friday, one that began with him answering questions about this possibly being his last year with his hometown Browns, but ended with him being inducted into the Willoughby South High School Hall of Fame at halftime of their game against Madison.
Cleveland’s Habitat for Humanity hoping to kick start lives
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Habitat for Humanity CEO John Habat told 19 News there will be two multi home developments on Cleveland’s east and west sides. This along with five homes in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood and eight new homes in Buckeye Woodhill. “There’s been a lot of issues with...
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Steelers to honor late quarterback, Ohio State football great Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet sticker
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday they will wear a No. 3 helmet sticker throughout the season to honor late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died tragically in April after being hit by a truck. The sticker will display a No. 3, the number the former Ohio State football...
Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Institute of Music enter new, expanded partnership
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Institute of Music are joining forces in a new partnership that will allow the two Cleveland musical entities to broaden their collaborations and share resources. “We’re entering a new era with our friends at The Cleveland Orchestra,” said Paul Hogle, CIM’s...
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In East Cleveland along Euclid Avenue lies the notorious “Noble Motel,” which is a spot known to attract crime. James Howard, and his wife Veronica, approached the motel owner this spring and asked to lease out the property. The owner agreed to do...
The Black Keys cruise through a relaxed groove during hometown show at Blossom (photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Black Keys’ concert Friday at Blossom Music Center was a great soundtrack to a beautiful Northeast Ohio night. And that was it; no more, no less. The 105-minute concert by two Akron boys done good briskly moved through one ambling bluesy groove after another, each in the same vein as the one preceding it.
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Do the Guardians have enough pitching for stretch run? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Do the G’s have enough pitching with their meager offense...
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
How a small business owner from Afghanistan scored a 'Win' in Northeast Ohio
Zianawaz Anjwazkhan moved to the United States for a chance at the American dream. He moved to the U.S. after living in Afghanistan for the first 20-years of his life.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
What happened to Owen Miller? Andres Gimenez & Robbie Alomar? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Guardians are in a race for a playoff spot, which has to be a surprise to most Cleveland baseball fans. And they do have questions:. Hey, Terry: Can you compare Robbie Alomar to Andres Gimenez as second basemen? It seems they are both magical with the glove. - Mark Rechner.
No. 4 Glenville opens Senate Athletic League play with 55-0 win vs. John Marshall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Staying focused might be a hard thing for the Glenville Tarblooders’ football team to do as they go through the Senate Athletic League schedule. The Tarblooders have not lost a Senate game since 1997. Penalties and a lot of mistakes might not go well against...
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 4. This article has been updated with links and recaps. No. 1 St. Edward (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Elder (3-0) on Saturday. Next: Sept. 16 at Massillon. No. 2 Archbishop Hoban 49,...
Cleveland announces accountability team to oversee police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city announced Wednesday that it is creating a police accountability team to boost its efforts at reforming the department. In an announcement late Wednesday, city officials said the team would support the force’s attempt to meet the standards set forth in a federal consent decree, which the city reached with the Justice Department in 2015. The accountability team was one of the items demanded in the decree.
How Guardians players will be affected by a pitch clock and banning shifts in 2023: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred implemented sweeping changes for the 2023 season, including the first appearance of a pitch clock in the majors and a ban on infield shifts beginning next year. On Friday’s podcast, Joe Noga and Paul Hoynes look at the new rules...
‘The devil tried to destroy this family’: life sentence for Cleveland man who raped 3, impregnated 2 girls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 37-year-old Cleveland man who raped three of his girlfriend’s daughters in a crime that nearly destroyed a family and added fuel to an already fiery political debate over abortion will spend the rest of his life in prison. Two of the girls, ages 10 and...
Education Station: Cleveland Metropolitan School District reboots campaign to curb chronic student absenteeism
CLEVELAND — As we kick off our Education Station campaign again this school year, we want to tell you about a reboot of an old effort that educators hope will be the key to increasing student attendance at Cleveland public schools. The district has been seeing an increase in...
