TV Series

What time is The Rings of Power episode 3 released on Prime Video?

By Tom Power
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIdgL_0hmla8Ni00
Viewers will finally be introduced to Númenor in The Rings of Power episode 3.

Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2.

The Rings of Power episode 3 is almost here. The next installment in the hit Prime Video series is set to be released today – that's Thursday, September 8 for fans who live in North America's Pacific Timezone (PT). For the rest of the world, though, episode 3 in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show will officially arrive on Friday, September 9. Don't ask us why, just roll with it.

Based on how the show's second episode ended, it seems that we'll finally be setting sail for Númenor, the island kingdom of men, in The Rings of Power's third episode. The Númenoreans were teased right at the end of the last entry, with Galadriel and Halbrand set to be rescued from their tiny wooden raft by Isildur and his fellow Númenorean sailors. Expect the pair to be our eyes and ears as we explore Númenor in episode 3.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. You're here to find out when The Rings of Power episode 3 will be released on Prime Video. Below, we'll explain when the next installment in Amazon's Lord of the Rings – read our spoiler-free review if you haven't yet – will be available to stream in your world region. Additionally, we'll tell you when you can expect episodes 4 through 8 to land on the streaming service.

Here, then, is when The Rings of Power episode 3 will launch on Prime Video.

When will The Rings of Power episode 3 land on Prime Video?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJyBL_0hmla8Ni00
Episode 3 should introduce us to key Númenorean characters, including Queen Míriel. (Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, September 8 at 9 PM PT.

That doesn't mean that viewers worldwide will be able to stream it at 9 PM local time, though. Instead, The Rings of Power's third episode will be unlocked in your territory at the corresponding time to 9 PM PT. So, for example, North Americans who live in Eastern Timezone (ET) regions can tune into episode 3 on Friday, September 9 at 12 AM ET.

For a full rundown on when The Rings of Power's next episode will be available to watch where you live on September 9, check out our timings list below:

  • Australia – 2PM AEST
  • Brazil – 1 AM BRT
  • Europe – 6 AM CST
  • India – 9:30 AM IST
  • Japan – 1 PM JST
  • United Kingdom – 5 AM BST
  • New Zealand – 4 PM NZST

The Rings of Power: full release schedule

Looking for a full release schedule for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? We've got you covered.

The Rings of Power's two-season premiere – incidentally, it's the biggest Prime Video series premiere of all time – was available to stream at an earlier time than episode 3. When it officially launched last week, The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 were unlocked at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. The show's third episode, though, is launching at a later time – so will every episode's release time change from week to week?

Thankfully, no. The Rings of Power's remaining episodes will be released every Friday (or Thursday evening, for those in the Pacific Timezone) at the same time as episode 3. So, for instance, the series' fourth installment will launch at 12 AM ET on Friday, September 16, its fifth episode at 12 AM ET on Friday, September 23, and so on.

For a full rundown of when each episode of The Rings of Power will arrive, read on:

  • The Rings of Power episode 1 – Thursday, September 1 / Friday, September 2 (available now)
  • The Rings of Power episode 2 – Thursday, September 1 / Friday, September 2 (available now)
  • The Rings of Power episode 3 – Thursday, September 8 / Friday, September 9
  • The Rings of Power episode 4 – Thursday, September 15 / Friday, September 16
  • The Rings of Power episode 5 – Thursday, September 22 / Friday, September 23
  • The Rings of Power episode 6 – Thursday, September 29 / Friday, September 30
  • The Rings of Power episode 7 – Thursday, October 6 / Friday, October 7
  • The Rings of Power episode 8 – Thursday, October 13 / Friday, October 14

For more content centered on The Rings of Power, read our in-depth chat with its showrunners and cast about how the show breaks with Lord of the Rings tradition, as well as why it isn't a physical embodiment of the battle for Lord of the Rings' soul.

Alternatively, read up on when The Rings of Power season 2 will start filming, or what the series' executive producers have to say about The Lord of the Rings IP's new owners.

