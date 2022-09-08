ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

thenewshouse.com

RV campers share tales from the New York State Fair

For most of its patrons, the New York State Fair is an action-packed day trip consumed with making it to as many of the attractions as possible. For many residents of the Pink Lot, however, the fair itself is a minor detail in a long weekend that holds a deep-seeded sentimentality.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures

Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Fun on the Farm Returns - September 24, 2022

CANANDAIGUA, NY – This year’s Fun on the Farm, a free agricultural community event, will take place Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fa-Ba Farm, located at 2910 Cooley Road, Canandaigua NY. The event is free and open to the public. Held every other...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Daily Messenger

Clifton Springs consignment shop turns 50

CLIFTON SPRINGS — A popular retail store in downtown Clifton Springs that has been providing shoppers with new-to-you pairs of men’s or ladies’ jeans or pants, toddler clothes, vases and a whole lot more is celebrating 50 years. According to Joan Griswold, the manager of Second Seasons...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
chronicle-express.com

Community Table Dinner needs some volunteer help

PENN YAN — If you haven't heard, the Yates County Chamber of Commerce recently named PYTCo and the Sampson Theatre as the benefactors for this year's "Farm to Table Dinner" on the Main Street Bridge. This event was a huge success the previous time they hosted it, and they sold out the entire event this year in under six hours!
PENN YAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
visitrochester.com

Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY

Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Reprieved! The Chronicle-Express will continue to publish

PENN YAN — The Chronicle-Express weekly newspaper and www.chronicle-express.com website are going to continue to serve readers in Penn Yan and Yates County thanks to a sale of the news operation. CherryRoad Media, a company based in Parsippany, N.J., that operates newspapers in states across the country, is purchasing...
PENN YAN, NY
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy

NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.
YATES COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5

Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

An Upstate New York Cow Has Been on the Run for Over a Week

According to a report by Stephanie Duprey of News10NBC, a cow in the Upstate New York town of Spencerport has been on the run for almost two weeks. Henry Maier, the owner of Maier Farms, says that while he was trying to move the cow to a different field, she took off and now they can't catch up to the cow because it's simply too fast for them. Maier told Duprey "Pushing the woods, we have drones, out, I have guys with thermal that came out, I got some professional cattle tracking guys from down by the southern tier, they came out."
SPENCERPORT, NY
localsyr.com

TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY

