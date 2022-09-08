ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Hand Up Stand Up ride to benefit PTSD treatment for veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Legion Post 421 held its 8th annual Hand Up, Stand Up motorcycle ride Saturday morning. “Sometimes we struggle. Sometimes we may need some help. It’s ok to ask for some help. The VA can help you. If you haven’t checked in to the VA for PTSD we hope you will.” […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Scranton, KS
KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Immaculata Church ceremony celebrates newest addition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More updates are coming to the Immaculata Church in St. Mary’s. The $40 million church received two new additions and brought the congregation together on Saturday. A ceremony outside of the church consecrated the five liturgical bells on Saturday. The new bells from France arrived last week, the biggest weighing in at […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth group from First Christian Church in Topeka set off for Monterey Bay, California this summer on what was meant to be an educational mission trip. Christina Barker was one of the adult sponsors for the group of more than a dozen teens ranging in age from eighth grade to recent high school graduates.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday. Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Donkeys#Wolves#Hero
KVOE

Light to moderate rain totals after Saturday showers, thundershowers

There was some much-needed rainfall across the KVOE listening area Saturday. The problem is a lot more is needed than what we got to break the moderate and severe drought in place for weeks. The KVOE studios picked up 0.20 inches of rain Saturday afternoon through mid-evening. The Emporia Municipal...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery.  Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
TOPEKA, KS
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KSNT News

Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!

There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack

Four former Topeka West athletes, one special contributor, and one team are inducted into the Topeka West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming Day football game.
TOPEKA, KS
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy