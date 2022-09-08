Read full article on original website
KFOR
Fall front nearing Oklahoma
We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
KFOR
Weekend Cold Front Will Bring Isolated Showers and a Taste of Fall
Friday will be hot and sunny with a south wind at 10 mph. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Our cold front has sped up for Saturday, resulting in slightly less-hot highs! Northern Oklahoma will only climb to the 70s with isolated showers and storms. Central Oklahoma will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The true cool-down arrives Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible Sunday morning. The heat dome returns next week and highs will soar to the mid 90s, just in time for opening day of The Great State Fair of Oklahoma.
KFOR
Next Cold Front Arrives This Weekend
Today will similar to yesterday with highs in the low 90s, sunshine and light northeasterly winds. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees less hot in the upper 80s. Highs will soar to the mid 90s Saturday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will spark storms in northwestern Oklahoma late Saturday and move into central Oklahoma Sunday morning. At this time, models only show isolated storms with low rain totals. A nice cool-down will follow in the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday! The heat dome returns by Wednesday with highs soaring to the mid 90s through the weekend.
4 Your Garden: Rethinking ground cover due to Oklahoma's changing climate
It's been a harsh summer for green thumbs, but gardening guru Linda Vater says "ground cover" for pathways and garden borders is no longer a good choice due to the climate changing.
blackchronicle.com
Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins
Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
5newsonline.com
Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 2 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 9. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 2. Friday, Sept. 9. Fayetteville 42. Northside 21. Ozark 20. Charleston 34. Mountain Home 0. Greenwood...
Oklahoma participants needed for mosquito-borne illness vaccine trial
Scientists are searching for a solution to a mosquito-borne illness and you could be a part of it.
Officials: Chronic wasting disease found in deer near Oklahoma border
Officials say they are taking notice after a white-tailed deer carcass found just south of the Oklahoma border has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
KOCO
Resurfacing on busy Oklahoma road will have big impact in coming weeks
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Oklahoma’s busiest roads will get a little busier overnight. It is just the tip of the iceberg of what is to come. Resurfacing on Interstate 35 will have a big impact over the next few weeks but the state said it’s to keep things from being even worse.
One of Oklahoma's Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
OSDH: COVID-19 active cases continue to climb in OK
Authorities are reporting over 18,000 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
news9.com
WATCH: Oklahoma State Fair Returns With New Attractions, Food Items
The Oklahoma State Fair is returning next Thursday with new attractions and food items for people to enjoy. Scott Munz with the state fair joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday morning to share what people can expect at the fairgrounds this year. To purchase tickets to the state fair,...
Study: Oklahoma unemployment claims among highest in US
New unemployment claims continue to decrease amid high inflation and the threat of a recession, but Oklahoma continues to have among the highest claims in the U.S., according to a new study.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Here's the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma
When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders" is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Green Country Family Desperate For Answers After Deadly Crash
A Green Country family wanted to know how a driver can cause a wreck that killed four people and not receive so much as a traffic ticket. So they called News On 6, in hopes of getting answers. Erwin and Janet Christensen found each other later in life. They were...
