Oklahoma State

KFOR

Fall front nearing Oklahoma

We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
KFOR

Weekend Cold Front Will Bring Isolated Showers and a Taste of Fall

Friday will be hot and sunny with a south wind at 10 mph. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Our cold front has sped up for Saturday, resulting in slightly less-hot highs! Northern Oklahoma will only climb to the 70s with isolated showers and storms. Central Oklahoma will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The true cool-down arrives Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible Sunday morning. The heat dome returns next week and highs will soar to the mid 90s, just in time for opening day of The Great State Fair of Oklahoma.
KFOR

Next Cold Front Arrives This Weekend

Today will similar to yesterday with highs in the low 90s, sunshine and light northeasterly winds. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees less hot in the upper 80s. Highs will soar to the mid 90s Saturday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will spark storms in northwestern Oklahoma late Saturday and move into central Oklahoma Sunday morning. At this time, models only show isolated storms with low rain totals. A nice cool-down will follow in the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday! The heat dome returns by Wednesday with highs soaring to the mid 90s through the weekend.
blackchronicle.com

Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins

Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
5newsonline.com

Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 2 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 9. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 2. Friday, Sept. 9. Fayetteville 42. Northside 21. Ozark 20. Charleston 34. Mountain Home 0. Greenwood...
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
KLAW 101

Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma

When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
