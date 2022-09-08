ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Which of These 2 Small-Cap Airline Stocks Is a Better Buy?

Sun Country provides passenger, charter, and cargo services -- diversifying its income streams. Allegiant Travel has broadened its horizons, branching into the resort business as early as next year. One of these airline stocks outshines the other, making it a better buy-and-hold opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
GAS PRICE
tipranks.com

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks

The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Both Adyen and The Trade Desk knocked the doors off earnings. It looks like an opportune time to add these industry leaders to your portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

