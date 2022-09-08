ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Botticelli
Person
Trajan
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Rome#Vatican City#Itinerary#Rail Travel#Oculus#Travel Destinations#Colosseum
LiveScience

The 5 craziest ways emperors gained the throne in ancient Rome

For centuries, becoming emperor of the Roman Empire was an enticing prospect, and numerous people schemed, battled and murdered each other for this ultimate prize. But being the ruler of ancient Rome was a risky business, despite the immense wealth it brought and the almost unlimited authority over powerful armies and a vast territory. In 2019, a study in the journal Nature (opens in new tab) revealed that 62% — almost two-thirds — of Roman emperors died violently, which means their chances of surviving the early years of their reign and reaching a peaceful old age were worse than those of a Roman gladiator surviving a fight.
EUROPE
ARTnews

Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

‘In a single walk you can see an acropolis, falcons and eagles’: hiking Greece’s ancient island paths

Beauty is all around us on the bright April morning my daughter and I climb a path marked as a donkey trail on our map of the Cycladic island of Sifnos. Butterflies flit over terraced meadows brimming with wild lupins, red poppies, and soft, green grasses. A whitewashed chapel is luminous against the blue sky. Over on a hilltop stand the silver canopy of an olive grove and the remains of a stone windmill, spokes and sails long absent. We approach the edge of a rocky outcrop and a mosaic of blues emerges beneath us: it’s the Myrtoan Sea and it stretches, glittering, in three directions, as if to the earth’s very ends.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
The Associated Press

Pope invites cardinal on trial to attend Vatican meeting

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to rehabilitate Cardinal Angelo Becciu, inviting the once-powerful Vatican prelate to an upcoming meeting of cardinals two years after Francis forced his resignation based on purported financial improprieties. Becciu, 74, is currently on trial in the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, accused...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy

Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Man of mystery discovered in Paris

He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
VISUAL ART
The Associated Press

Quake-hit Mexico church with iconic Virgin image gets rehab

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Under a white tent on the street outside Our Lady of the Angels on a recent Sunday, the Rev. Adrián Vázquez led parishioners seated in pews and plastic chairs in celebrating 10 o’clock Mass, flanked by piles of rubble from the sanctuary left there by a deadly earthquake nearly five years ago. To the left stood the still-broken church, with deep cracks in the walls, its half-collapsed dome supported by scaffolding and a leaning column. Behind the priest was a wax painting of the Virgin Mary, a replica of the one on the wall inside...
RELIGION
Variety

Gianni Amelio on ‘Lord of the Ants’ and the Still Pervasive Presence of Homophobia in Italy

Veteran Italian auteur Gianni Amelio rose to prominence with Oscar-nominated “Open Doors” (1990) and also “Stolen Children,” which won the 1992 Cannes Grand Prix. He won the Venice Golden Lion in 1998 with period drama “The Way We Laughed” and competed again in Venice with “A Lonely Hero” in 2013. Amelio’s more recent work comprises “Hammamet,” a portrait of disgraced late Italian Prime Minister Bettino Craxi’s final years in Tunisia. Amelio is back in Venice with “Lord of the Ants” a biopic of Italian poet, playwright and director Aldo Braibanti, who was jailed in 1968, after a four-year trial due to a Fascist-era anti-gay law. Pic,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy