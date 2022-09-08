Forecast: Cloudier, stormier weather Thursday

Southwest Florida will be in an unsettled weather setup through Friday as a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere and onshore winds increase our area’s rain chances.

It’s important to point out that in this weather pattern, we don’t look for the late afternoon sea breeze to be our big rainmaker. Instead, onshore winds keep the door open for showers and storms to ride on the breeze starting as early as before sunrise and then continuing through the evening.

Regionwide severe weather is not anticipated tonight or tomorrow, however, we’ll need to be aware of the flooding risk in areas where slow-moving downpours move over the same areas.

The weather pattern we’re in will start transitioning on Saturday, so by the weekend rain chances will return to the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer by the weekend, with highs returning to the low and mid-90s.