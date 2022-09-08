ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

geekwire.com

Why it’s so tough for labor unions to organize Amazon Prime drivers

Tooling around town in dark blue Prime uniforms and vans, many of the drivers who deliver packages for Amazon might look like employees of the e-commerce giant. But in reality, they’re employees of independent companies that contract with Amazon to deliver packages through its Delivery Service Partners program. Four...
FOXBusiness

Teamsters union launches new division to help Amazon workers: 'Defending workers from unchecked exploitation'

One of the largest labor unions in the United States has launched a new division focused on assisting Amazon employees, amid an evolving effort by workers to unionize. In a statement, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters called Amazon "one of the world’s most dangerous employers" and said its new arm would work to unite Amazon employees, secure workplace protections in the warehouse and defend workers from "unchecked exploitation."
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
Vice

Hours After the Queen’s Death, People Are Calling for an Australian Republic

The world was taken by surprise when Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had been taken seriously ill at Balmoral—even her family, it seems, who were rushed to the Scottish castle on a private jet to be by her side. Shortly after, at 6.41PM London time, her passing was confirmed—the whole saga unfolding in just over six hours.
pymnts

Automation-Powered Restaurants Struggle to Retain Employees

Restaurants may be turning to automation as the solution to their labor challenges, but in fact, restaurants powered by automated technologies have more difficulty retaining the employees they do need than their non-automated counterparts. The 2022 edition of PYMNTS’ “Restaurant Readiness Index,” which was created in collaboration with Paytronix and...
Vice

Facebook Engineers Admit They Don’t Know What They Do With Your Data

Earlier this year, Motherboard reported about an internal Facebook document that said the company has no idea where users’ data goes, and what the company is doing with it. During a previously sealed court hearing in March, two veteran Facebook engineers confirmed what the leaked document revealed. “It would...
InsideHook

Not a Fan of Crypto? There’s a Forum For That.

What’s your take on cryptocurrency? For some people, it’s the currency of the future — a way to pay for goods and services in a way that isn’t tied to a particular state banking system. For others, it’s an investment — a way to make a substantial amount of money by getting in on the ground floor of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin or something else entirely. But for others, cryptocurrency is grounds for skepticism. That’s where Buttcoin enters the picture.
CarBuzz.com

Biden's EV Goals Are Under Threat By Nature

It's been just over a year since the Biden administration declared its goal for half of all vehicle sales in the US to be electric models by 2030, but it appears that the obstacles to achieving this feat may not be what we thought they were. Range anxiety, long charging times, and higher prices are common EV hurdles that have prevented many from taking the electric plunge, but a new report suggests that a shortage of the critical mineral lithium could stop that 2030 goal from happening. Besides lithium, there is also a potential shortage of copper which is used in EVs as a conductor.
Vice

Vice

