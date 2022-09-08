Read full article on original website
Italy’s Infamous White Beach Will Be Chemical-Waste Free – by 2050
A chemical plant has vowed to stop pumping waste into the sea off a pristine white beach after years of campaigning by local and international groups. The beach in Tuscany, which was turned white by limestone waste being discharged into the water, is a popular spot for holiday-makers and is famous on Instagram.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery
Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
What Buckingham Palace Looked Like on the Day the Queen Died
Crowds started gathering at Buckingham Palace, London, hours before the announcement came out: The Queen was dead. Then, at 6.30PM, the Union Jack flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast, and people’s phones began pinging and vibrating with news alerts. The longest-reigning monarch in British history had passed away at the age of 96, some 500 miles away in Balmoral.
CYBER LIVE: We're Living in a Dystopia
Today on Cyber we’ve got a special presentation: We’re talking about Motherboard’s science fiction short story collection Terraform one last time. This week’s episode is a recording of a live roundtable discussion with Cory Doctorow and Geoff Manaugh—both of whom have short stories in the collection—and Terraform editors Claire L. Evans and Brian Merchant.
Queen Elizabeth II in Asia: Notable Moments and Controversies
For much of Asia, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced in the late evening if not the wee hours. But the news was no less explosive, in a region where the British empire once wielded tremendous power and where the queen remained a largely welcome figure and the ceremonial leader of several Commonwealth countries.
Inside Keffals’ Battle to Bring Down Kiwi Farms
BELFAST, United Kingdom — Clara Sorrenti didn’t feel like she had many options when she left her home in Canada for Northern Ireland. The transgender activist and Twitch streamer known online as “Keffals” was running from a mob that spent months attacking her on the far-right hate forum Kiwi Farms.
Ozoyo Explores the Mystery of Consciousness in “Cosmic Planta”
“Consciousness is experience itself, and it is therefore easy to miss the profound question staring us in the face in each moment: Why would any collection of matter in the universe be conscious?” That’s author Annika Harris, from her best-selling book Conscious: A Brief Guide to the Fundamental Mystery of the Mind. The mystery of consciousness is not lost on artist and producer Ozoyo, who has created an entire EP devoted to his curiosities about life, consciousness, and communication. The music video for the EP’s title track, “Cosmic Planta”, was filmed by Berkay Akpolat, and it displays Ozoyo’s curious relationship with nature and music through vivid, colorful scenes filmed on Super 8.
Forensic Analysts Accuse Billy Mitchell of Cheating for Donkey Kong Record
A new forensic analysis of controversial Donkey Kong world records claims those records were scored on an emulator and not on original hardware, essentially accusing the record holder of cheating. The controversy revolves around Billy Mitchell, a well-known player who holds several records on classic arcade games such as Donkey...
Get a Saatva Mattress for $200 Off (and Starfish in a Bigger Bed)
Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. Sleeping next to someone can often be a pain in the ass—snoring, sleep-talking and general tossing and turning, can often mess with your quality zzzs However, we know it also has its benefits—an impromptu romp sesh, pillow talk about your hopes and dreams, and being able to force someone else to make you an Italian sub with extra peppers after a big night out. Real talk, though, our dream sleep involves spreading out starfish-style and taking up space, and in that universe it’s only a matter of time before your S.O. gets pushed out of bed and breaks a leg. To prevent those nightmarish medical bills, it’s time to upgrade to a California King and throw your battered, twin mattress from college on the curb for the rats to sleep on.
Velma Can No Longer Call Cops on Her Enemies After New MultiVersus Update
Velma, Scooby-Doo’s bespectacled, occasional lesbian, has been a scourge on MultiVersus. From her solid normal attacks to her projectile and status effect laden specials, Velma has been a genuine threat in the arena—one who can rack up a truly tremendous amount of damage. She is, however, weak in one regard: kill potential. While Velma is survivable and excellent at controlling space, she struggles to finish the job. This inability to kill her enemies led her to call on experts in sudden, frequently unprompted violence: the police.
‘Rings of Power’ Says Its Castmates of Color Are Facing ‘Threats’ and ‘Abuse’
Breaking news: Racists are mad about a black people being in a show where elves are real. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before—there’s a new, nerdy piece of media out, and there’s a lot of buzz for it. It has a handful of people of color in it. Even before it airs, racists with YouTube channels and names like TheRationalDisagree-er have made seven hour long videos about how this is an outrage. By the time the nerd media premiers—or, failing that, within a week or two—the crew behind the show have made a statement about how they stand behind their actors in the face of online harassment and abuse. It doesn’t really do anything, but also, what else can they do?
