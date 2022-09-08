Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. Sleeping next to someone can often be a pain in the ass—snoring, sleep-talking and general tossing and turning, can often mess with your quality zzzs However, we know it also has its benefits—an impromptu romp sesh, pillow talk about your hopes and dreams, and being able to force someone else to make you an Italian sub with extra peppers after a big night out. Real talk, though, our dream sleep involves spreading out starfish-style and taking up space, and in that universe it’s only a matter of time before your S.O. gets pushed out of bed and breaks a leg. To prevent those nightmarish medical bills, it’s time to upgrade to a California King and throw your battered, twin mattress from college on the curb for the rats to sleep on.

