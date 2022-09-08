Read full article on original website
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
Carlos Alcaraz equals impressive Rafael Nadal feat with thrilling US Open win over Jannik Sinner
After the second-longest match in US Open history, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious, defeating Jannik Sinner in five, hard-fought sets. Not only was the win a dramatic one for Alcaraz, who rallied back from a two-set-to-one deficit, but it was also a historic one. Alcaraz equaled this impressive Rafael Nadal feat with the US Open win, […] The post Carlos Alcaraz equals impressive Rafael Nadal feat with thrilling US Open win over Jannik Sinner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Carlos Alcaraz hits unreal behind-the-back shot in U.S. Open quarterfinals
The U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was historic in more than one way. The five-set epic -- won by Alcaraz 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 -- lasted five hours and 15 minutes. The contest began on Wednesday night and didn't wrap up until 2:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, setting a record for the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
How Frances Tiafoe went from sleeping at a tennis center to the US Open semifinals
Expectations of US tennis player Frances Tiafoe have been high for a long time and the world No. 26 is now looking more than comfortable on the sport's biggest stage.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
Alcaraz-Ruud at US Open for 1st Slam title, No. 1 ranking
NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, it can be hard to remember while watching Carlos Alcaraz compete at the U.S. Open that he is just 19. He’ll hit a behind-the-back shot from the baseline — stunning enough, in itself — then gather himself seconds later to sprint forward for a backhand passing winner at the perfect angle. He’ll get to an opponent’s drop shot, race back to retrieve the next ball by flicking it while turned away from the net, run forward to get another drop shot, then sprint back yet again to slide while somehow twisting his body for a...
