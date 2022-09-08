Ok, people even commenting so far here obviously haven’t read the entire bill regarding this article. GO READ THE ENTIRE BILL! It is a gut punch of complete government takeover; basically right out of the communist China playbook dictating EVERY aspect of a small business and the unrealistic aspects that they are! All dictated by a government commission with their rule’s superseding any current federal laws on the books! If these government dictates aren’t followed by these franchises, they will suffer ridiculous fines leading to eventually the loss and closures of you peoples fast food joints! Then these employees you are celebrating will be out of a job! As usual the liberal media is framing the passage of this insane bill “great for the employees, “ yep that the standard line by communism! You guys need to know the truth on what you are giving an opinion on! Wake up, remember this is happening in CA!
This is how Marxism works. They work their way inside businesses in their attempt to control the factors of production. Eventually they control the business which likely will fail since government doesn't know how to run anything
Comments / 21