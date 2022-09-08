ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Pegula sips can of Heineken after US Open loss

By David Russell
 2 days ago

She won’t win the US Open this year but perhaps American tennis star Jessica Pegula can get an endorsement.

The No. 8 seeded American lost in straight sets to top-seeded Iga Swiatek in Wednesday’s quarterfinal match and took some sips from a can of Heineken during the postmatch press conference.

D’Arcy Maine of ESPN.com noted the drink, saying, “Hi, Jessica, sorry about the loss,” before adding “I like the Heineken.”

“Thanks,” Pegula said. “I’m trying to pee for doping — although it does help ease the loss.”

Pegula spoke of the frustration of another Grand Slam tournament run ending in the quarterfinal.

“I go back and forth,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I should be positive.’ But at the same time, I’m like, ‘F–k,’ three quarterfinals, sorry, but it just sucks. It sucks. I wish I could’ve done it here at my home slam but I guess not.”

Pegula will have time to drink more Heinekens and watch the Bills, owned by her father Terry , open the NFL season Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York.
