ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
NFL
NBC Sports

Darren Waller signs three-year contract extension with the Raiders

Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders have come to an agreement over a three-year contract extension that reportedly includes $51 million in new money, according to ESPN’s Adam Scheffter. The deal locks Waller in for five more seasons and puts him in the range among the highest-paid tight...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Darren Waller, Raiders News

Darren Waller is going to be a focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders offense for at least the next several years. This Saturday morning, Waller and the Raiders agreed on a contract extension. It's a three-year extension worth $51 million. "Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#American Football#Fresno State#Espn
Yardbarker

Secondary, Offensive Line Among Raiders X-Factors in 2022

It’s obvious that the Raiders have upgraded their roster. It’s also obvious that the AFC West experienced similar upgrades across the board, leading prognosticators around the league to picking the Raiders to finish anywhere from first to fourth in the division. The Raiders face a daunting schedule this year not only due to the arms race in the division, but they face all four NFC West teams in interconference play. This includes the Super Bowl champion Rams, the 49ers and the Cardinals, who all look like playoff contenders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

USC IOL Andrew Vorhees Would Give Las Vegas Raiders A Scary O-Line

The 2022 NFL regular season has yet to begin for the Las Vegas Raiders, but their offensive line remains a major concern. It’s possible that the Silver and Black can overcome this issue in this upcoming season. Especially when you take into consideration that Derek Carr can get rid of the ball quickly, helping to somewhat nullify this weakness. However, sooner or later, the Raiders will need more linemen, and in particular, another mauler in the interior to pair with Andre James and Dylan Parham. We’re, of course, referring to the University of Southern California star, Andrew Vorhees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL
Outsider.com

Antonio Brown ‘Puts On’ Ridiculous Outfit at Fashion Show, NFL World Has Questions

Antonio Brown has confused the NFL world once again. This time, the receiver’s appearance at a fashion show in New York has social media buzzing. It’s not so much that Brown made an appearance at the fashion show. His decision to take a trip down the runway isn’t even what has everyone talking. It’s the … unique outfit he’s sporting that has caught the NFL world off guard.
NFL
Yardbarker

Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team

Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1

The Carolina Panthers had a late addition to their Week 1 injury report, as superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with a shin issue. Via Field Yates, the Panthers star was added to Thursday’s injury report despite being a full participant in practice. The Panthers have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on […] The post Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox News

Fox News

786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy