The 2022 NFL regular season has yet to begin for the Las Vegas Raiders, but their offensive line remains a major concern. It’s possible that the Silver and Black can overcome this issue in this upcoming season. Especially when you take into consideration that Derek Carr can get rid of the ball quickly, helping to somewhat nullify this weakness. However, sooner or later, the Raiders will need more linemen, and in particular, another mauler in the interior to pair with Andre James and Dylan Parham. We’re, of course, referring to the University of Southern California star, Andrew Vorhees.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO