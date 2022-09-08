Read full article on original website
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey wanted to be traded to Raiders during 2019 season
How close was Jalen Ramsey to being a Las Vegas Raiders? Closer than anyone might have imagined possible. During the 2019 season, there were some whispers and rumblings that Ramsey wanted to join the Raiders and that the team had interest. But after he was traded to the Rams, that quickly died down.
Darren Waller signs three-year contract extension with the Raiders
Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders have come to an agreement over a three-year contract extension that reportedly includes $51 million in new money, according to ESPN’s Adam Scheffter. The deal locks Waller in for five more seasons and puts him in the range among the highest-paid tight...
NFL World Reacts To Darren Waller, Raiders News
Darren Waller is going to be a focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders offense for at least the next several years. This Saturday morning, Waller and the Raiders agreed on a contract extension. It's a three-year extension worth $51 million. "Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached...
From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller
Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders is ready to take on Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and the Los Angeles Chargers to open the NFL season.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
Secondary, Offensive Line Among Raiders X-Factors in 2022
It’s obvious that the Raiders have upgraded their roster. It’s also obvious that the AFC West experienced similar upgrades across the board, leading prognosticators around the league to picking the Raiders to finish anywhere from first to fourth in the division. The Raiders face a daunting schedule this year not only due to the arms race in the division, but they face all four NFC West teams in interconference play. This includes the Super Bowl champion Rams, the 49ers and the Cardinals, who all look like playoff contenders.
Raiders or Aces? Mark Davis annoyed he's being forced to choose: 'It makes no sense' | Opinion
It's an exciting time for Mark Davis with the Raiders kicking off and the Aces in the WNBA Finals. He just wishes they both weren't playing Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Ready to Get Going
The Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams is ready to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season versus the Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers DC Renaldo Hill Holds Previous Experience of the Derek Carr-Davante Adams Connection
Chargers DC Renaldo Hill knows all about the Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection, as Sunday won't be his first time seeing it up close.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
USC IOL Andrew Vorhees Would Give Las Vegas Raiders A Scary O-Line
The 2022 NFL regular season has yet to begin for the Las Vegas Raiders, but their offensive line remains a major concern. It’s possible that the Silver and Black can overcome this issue in this upcoming season. Especially when you take into consideration that Derek Carr can get rid of the ball quickly, helping to somewhat nullify this weakness. However, sooner or later, the Raiders will need more linemen, and in particular, another mauler in the interior to pair with Andre James and Dylan Parham. We’re, of course, referring to the University of Southern California star, Andrew Vorhees.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
Antonio Brown ‘Puts On’ Ridiculous Outfit at Fashion Show, NFL World Has Questions
Antonio Brown has confused the NFL world once again. This time, the receiver’s appearance at a fashion show in New York has social media buzzing. It’s not so much that Brown made an appearance at the fashion show. His decision to take a trip down the runway isn’t even what has everyone talking. It’s the … unique outfit he’s sporting that has caught the NFL world off guard.
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team
Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Khalil Mack vocal on ‘revenge game’ hunting in Chargers-Raiders matchup
It has been five years since Khalil Mack left the Las Vegas Raiders (then in Oakland), and by the looks of it, the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker has moved on from his rather controversial time with the franchise. Mack’s time with the Raiders didn’t end well, with the team trading...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1
The Carolina Panthers had a late addition to their Week 1 injury report, as superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with a shin issue. Via Field Yates, the Panthers star was added to Thursday’s injury report despite being a full participant in practice. The Panthers have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on […] The post Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
