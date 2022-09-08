Read full article on original website
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live on September 9
On September 9 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego and Spectrum SportsNet LA. TV: Bally Sports San Diego and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In San Diego, the game is streaming...
Britney Spears Explains Why She ‘Probably’ Won’t Perform Again In Post Blasting Touring Conditions
Britney Spears currently has a hit alongside pop legend Elton John, but that doesn’t mean she’s excited about getting back on the road and performing. In fact, according to a new social media post, the singer is “probably” done performing entirely. Spears made the admission during...
National Treasure: Edge of History: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything to Know
Seventeen years ago, National Treasure became a global phenomenon. Viewers around the world watched as Nicholas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates solved clue after clue to locate a hidden national treasure. In 2007, the adventure saga continued with the sequel film National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and now it's beginning another adventure in a new medium with a TV series on Disney+, premiering just in time for Christmas.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery
Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
Local adoption movie hits nationwide theaters
It tells the story of Metairie native David Scotton, whose birth mother changed her mind on the abortion table and gave him up for adoption.
Britney Spears opens up about strained relationship with sons: 'A huge part of me has died'
In a series of audio messages posted to Instagram Saturday, Spears addressed her strained relationship with sons Jayden and Sean Preston Federline.
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More
You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I. NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, and More
The leaves are changing, the decorative gourds are on display, and your favorite gruesome procedurals are finally coming back on CBS. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule bows Sept. 17 with 48 Hours, and premieres will continue through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its 14th season.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+: First Trailer, Premiere Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming soon to Disney+, and the cast had a few small details to share as they took the stage at Disney's D23 Expo on Sept. 10. To the massive audience's obvious delight, author Rick Riordan brought out the young cast of the new series and had them introduce themselves and their characters. They also shared a teaser trailer offering a glimpse at Percy and the adventures he's about to go on, with a warning from Percy himself as he walks through Camp Half-Blood.
Monarch Review: Fox's Country Music Drama Is TV's Equivalent of a Cover Band
A good cover band — OK, I'm not sure "good" is the word that should be used here — provides comfort because of one major thing: there's absolutely nothing unexpected about it! It is pretty much the most risk-averse artistic endeavor one can partake in. If you, god forbid, spend money to go see a cover band, you know you're paying for a dollar-store version of an act you actually like at a fraction of the cost of the original, but you also know you're getting all of the familiar hits you can hum the lyrics and rhythms to. Fox's big country music drama Monarch, premiering Sunday, Sept. 11 after the network's NFL double header, is the television equivalent of a cover band, a series that forgoes creativity in favor of hitting the same beats of several shows you already know (and maybe even love). And like a good cover band, the end result is, ultimately, that you'd rather be watching the original.
NBC Lineup: All the New Shows and Trailers Coming in Fall 2022
CBS is the most-watched broadcast network, but NBC may be the real MVP this fall TV season for saving Magnum P.I. after CBS canceled the fan-favorite detective drama this spring. NBC gave Magnum a new home and renewed the show for two more seasons. Magnum is not the only reboot...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 9
Amazon's precious The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to dominate Prime Video's most popular shows and movies list, and new Prime Video subscribers who signed up to watch The Rings of Power are making their impact felt as well. I should clarify that this is just my theory, but how else would you explain a resurgence in a pair of other genre shows? The superhero satire The Boys has climbed up to No. 2 and fantasy epic The Wheel of Time, a show many of us forgot even existed, is up to No. 6. Meanwhile, Amazon's dad shows have taken a hit with The Terminal List down to No. 5. (Not Reacher, though, which stays at No. 3 because Reacher is awesome.) C'mon, dads, where you at?
