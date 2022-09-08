Effective: 2022-09-09 20:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest .Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to portions of fire zones 619, 620 and 280 overnight with gusty winds and poor overnight recoveries, especially near and at the ridges. Meanwhile, low humidities and gusty east winds will continue over and near the Southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyous, and most of the westside, including the coastal mountains, into Saturday evening. Additionally, strong winds and low humidities are likely Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening in the Shasta Valley and the higher terrain in Fire zone 280, including the Mill and Mountain Fires. Lastly, very unstable conditions with High Haines Indices of 6 are expected everywhere except at the coast Saturday afternoon, which could lead very quick fire growth. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS * IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. * AFFECTED AREA...The Klamath River valley and surrounding areas from Seiad Valley to south of Happy Camp into Saturday morning, then the coverage area will expand to most of the area, especially above 3000 feet, including the Mill and Mountain Fires at 11 am pdt Saturday. * WIND: Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph tonight, then south 15 to 25 mph with gust up to 35 mph Saturday afternoon. * HUMIDITY: Daytime 8 to 13 percent. Recoveries tonight 15 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URLs: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. For real time evacuation statuses in Siskiyou County, go to aware.zonehaven.com

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO