ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Invest Cyprus Welcomes New DataArt Office in Cyprus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--

Invest Cyprus has welcomed a decision by DataArt, the US enterprise software development company, to launch new offices in Cyprus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005740/en/

Headquartered in New York City with more than 6000 employees worldwide, DataArt is currently onboarding more than 50 employees to a new location in Nicosia and plans to hire more tech professionals from the local talent pool.

George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest Cyprus, the country’s investment promotion agency, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome DataArt, a proven leader in the field of technology, to Cyprus. ICT companies currently employ more than 10,000 people in Cyprus and this decision is further evidence of our capacity to attract internationally renowned technology companies and tech professionals.”

Commenting on the decision, Eugene Goland, DataArt’s CEO, said: “Cyprus provides an ideal platform to strengthen our European footprint and access new markets. New incentives for foreign companies made it easier for us to relocate our staff to the island while access to local highly skilled talent is definitely a bonus. Invest Cyprus has been an excellent partner in this process throughout, providing us with everything we needed to jump-start our business.”

Interest from technology companies in Cyprus continues to grow, transforming the sector into a key pillar of economic growth, according to Mr. Campanellas. He said: “The global shortage of digital tech talent continues to impact the tech industry, so it is not surprising that fast-growing companies like DataArt that prioritize attracting new talent are looking beyond traditional pools of candidates.”

Furthermore, Cyprus’s geographical location, at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, alongside its multi-lingual workforce, robust legal framework, low cost and business friendly environment make it the ideal investment destination for tech and business.

About Invest Cyprus

Invest Cyprus is the investment promotion agency of the Government of Cyprus, dedicated to attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment into the country. The organization’s mandate, is to raise awareness of Cyprus as a location for international business and FDI across the globe, providing certainty around all aspects of operating a business in Cyprus and supporting potential investors in developing their business case for investment into the country. Please visit https://www.investcyprus.org.cy/

About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. Powered by a People First principle, we work with clients at any scale and on any platform, helping unleash technology innovation. https://www.dataart.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005740/en/

For interviews and further information, please contact Arilena Constantinou ataconstantinou@investcyprus.org.cy

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORWAY SWEDEN FINLAND DENMARK NORTH AMERICA CYPRUS IRELAND EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE SMALL BUSINESS DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Invest Cyprus

PUB: 09/08/2022 05:22 AM/DISC: 09/08/2022 05:21 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

European governments, citizens gear up for worsening energy crisis

JERUSALEM, Israel – In Italy last Saturday, people burned their electricity and gas bills; on the same day in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, 70,000 people protested the government’s approach to skyrocketing consumer prices; and, on Tuesday in Britain, incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to immediately tackle the energy crisis and address the soaring cost of living.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nicosia#Ict#European
The Associated Press

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.”...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counteroffensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south. Zelenskyy’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of substantial territory in recent days. “The Russian army in these days is showing the best that it can do — showing its back,” the president said. “And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Denmark’s queen dampens jubilee celebrations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe dampened celebrations to mark her 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Danish royal palace said Friday. Queen Margrethe, 82, whose reign is now Europe’s longest, has praised Britain’s...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
The Associated Press

Philippine, Indonesia talks on pandemic recovery challenges

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed deepening economic and security ties with Indonesia on Monday during the first overseas trip of his presidency, while expressing concern about the persistent difficulties Southeast Asian nations have faced after pandemic. Indonesia is the region’s largest economy and a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Do you need a visa to go to Namibia?

The Namib is the earth's oldest desert and a highlight of any visit to Namibia. Here's how to get a visa to visit Namibia © R.M. Nunes / Getty Images. Welcome to Namibia! One of the world’s newest countries and also one of the least densely populated, Namibia is among southern Africa’s top tourism and adventure destinations.
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU Boosts Military Support to Gas-Rich Mozambique Amid Energy Crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union said on Thursday it would provide additional support to an African military mission in Mozambique, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the bloc's reliance on Russian energy. The EU is hunting alternative sources of energy since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Mozambique...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Without a shadow of a doubt’: Albania cuts ties to Iran over massive cyberattack

The Balkan state of Albania is severing diplomatic ties with Iran over an alleged cyberattack that investigators traced back to the Islamic Republic.Prime minister Edi Rama’s administration ordered all Iranian diplomats and staff from the capital Tirana within 24 hours, citing a 15 July attack on the digital infrastructure of Albania, a Nato member.In a speech, Mr Rama said that a weeks-long investigation of the attack led to Tehran.“Without a shadow of doubt, the July 15 attack on Albania was not an individual operation or a concerted action by independent criminal groups, but a state-sponsored aggression,” he said, adding that...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Aer Lingus cancels Dublin-origin flights, cites IT outage

LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations Saturday after a major computer networking incident knocked offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said. It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were canceled, and a number of Dublin-bound flights from European destinations were also canceled. Flights from Portugal and Spain were delayed, it said. An Aer Lingus spokesperson said later by email that connectivity had been restored by the impacted network provider — which they did not name — and the airline was getting IT services back online. The spokesperson said the provider had identified the reason for the incident “and we are not treating it as a cyberware/ransomware attack at this time.” They did not elaborate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

India, Bangladesh sign water-sharing deal, in boost to ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Bangladesh on Tuesday signed a water-sharing agreement and six other pacts, including ones on space technology and scientific collaboration, aimed at boosting ties between the two countries. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making a four-day visit to India that is seen as...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday and receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that remains operational, Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press. “We are trying to keep this unit running as much as possible, but eventually it will have to be shut down and then the station will switch to diesel generators,” he said, adding that such generators are “the station’s last defense before a radiation accident.” Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for shelling that has damaged parts of the plant as well as the transmission lines that connect it to Ukraine’s electricity network and provide power for the crucial cooling systems that are needed to prevent a meltdown.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy