Invest Cyprus Welcomes New DataArt Office in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--

Invest Cyprus has welcomed a decision by DataArt, the US enterprise software development company, to launch new offices in Cyprus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005740/en/

Headquartered in New York City with more than 6000 employees worldwide, DataArt is currently onboarding more than 50 employees to a new location in Nicosia and plans to hire more tech professionals from the local talent pool.

George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest Cyprus, the country’s investment promotion agency, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome DataArt, a proven leader in the field of technology, to Cyprus. ICT companies currently employ more than 10,000 people in Cyprus and this decision is further evidence of our capacity to attract internationally renowned technology companies and tech professionals.”

Commenting on the decision, Eugene Goland, DataArt’s CEO, said: “Cyprus provides an ideal platform to strengthen our European footprint and access new markets. New incentives for foreign companies made it easier for us to relocate our staff to the island while access to local highly skilled talent is definitely a bonus. Invest Cyprus has been an excellent partner in this process throughout, providing us with everything we needed to jump-start our business.”

Interest from technology companies in Cyprus continues to grow, transforming the sector into a key pillar of economic growth, according to Mr. Campanellas. He said: “The global shortage of digital tech talent continues to impact the tech industry, so it is not surprising that fast-growing companies like DataArt that prioritize attracting new talent are looking beyond traditional pools of candidates.”

Furthermore, Cyprus’s geographical location, at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, alongside its multi-lingual workforce, robust legal framework, low cost and business friendly environment make it the ideal investment destination for tech and business.

About Invest Cyprus

Invest Cyprus is the investment promotion agency of the Government of Cyprus, dedicated to attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment into the country. The organization’s mandate, is to raise awareness of Cyprus as a location for international business and FDI across the globe, providing certainty around all aspects of operating a business in Cyprus and supporting potential investors in developing their business case for investment into the country. Please visit https://www.investcyprus.org.cy/

About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. Powered by a People First principle, we work with clients at any scale and on any platform, helping unleash technology innovation. https://www.dataart.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005740/en/

For interviews and further information, please contact Arilena Constantinou ataconstantinou@investcyprus.org.cy

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORWAY SWEDEN FINLAND DENMARK NORTH AMERICA CYPRUS IRELAND EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE SMALL BUSINESS DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Invest Cyprus

PUB: 09/08/2022 05:22 AM/DISC: 09/08/2022 05:21 AM