Polygon
Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year
Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase. In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone First Look Released
Just earlier this week, audiences learned that the upcoming Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan's Phone would be coming to Netflix in October, with today bringing us our first official look at the project. Based on the short story of the same name, the story comes from the anthology If It Bleeds and was written and directed by John Lee Hancock. With the source material only being 80 pages, this forced Hancock to expand on elements only hinted at in the story, which also meant creating concepts for King's iconic world. Check out the first photos from Mr. Harrigan's Phone below before it hits Netflix on October 5th.
Collider
Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic
At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
Polygon
Odd Taxi’s infectious opening is a hip-hop-infused journey into the mind of a grumpy walrus
Odd Taxi is an eccentric anime about a cantankerous walrus who drives a taxi and finds himself in the middle of a deadly mystery. It’s unique, engrossing, and one of the most memorable and emotionally affecting anime in recent memory. With the animated film adaptation of the series, Odd...
Sorry, But The “Live Action” Pinocchio Puppet Is Creepy AF
Folks, I regret to inform you that the unsettling CGI remakes are at it again. This time, it’s a “live-action reimagining” of Pinocchio, which began streaming on Disney+ today. For those who remember the 1940 animated film, the 2022 Pinocchio is a surprisingly faithful rendition—except for the fact that it puts IRL actors like Tom Hanks in front of the camera, and turns the once-adorable 2D puppet into a terrifying 3D monstrosity. It’s clear that Disney and director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump) tried very hard not to make the live-action Pinocchio puppet creepy. Unlike the much-maligned Lion...
Polygon
This Splatoon 3 boss is a cruel reference to a nightmarish Super Mario Sunshine level
Splatoon 3 launched on Friday, and thanks to a boss fight in the new shooter, you can now relive the horror of one of the worst levels from Super Mario Sunshine. In Splatoon 3, you play as cephalopod-inspired characters called Inklings and Octolings, which shoot colored ink from guns and other weapons. The game is known for its online competitive multiplayer, but it also has a single-player campaign in which you explore an arctic land called Alterna. One of these levels contains an Easter egg that references Super Mario Sunshine.
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Polygon
All three secret chests in the Destiny 2: King’s Fall raid
Destiny 2’s version of the King’s Fall raid — which just entered the game in Season of Plunder — is filled with secrets. Like Vow of the Disciple, there’s a guaranteed red border Deepsight Resonance chest you can earn via a puzzle. The infamous basketball court returns as an exciting quest for the Touch of Malice Catalyst. And like most raids before it, there are three hidden chests where you can easily pick up extra loot each week.
Polygon
Why Lord of the Rings never went to Númenor before The Rings of Power
After confining itself to largely familiar Middle-earth locales in its first two episodes, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally shown us a place never depicted on screen before: Númenor. Indeed, much of the run time of the Prime Video series’ third episode, “Adar,” is spent on the island kingdom, which — despite its legendary status — never actually appears in either J.R.R. Tolkien’s original trilogy or the Peter Jackson movies it inspired.
Polygon
The first cards for Lorcana, Disney’s answer to Magic: The Gathering, are spectacular
The first cards for Disney Lorcana, the ambitious new trading card game from Ravensburger, arrived today at the D23 convention in Anaheim, California. They include seven characters from across Disney’s nearly 100-year history of pop culture dominance — as well as one card of Mickey Mouse himself exclusive to the convention.
Polygon
How to watch Ubisoft Forward and Assassin’s Creed’s 15th birthday celebration
Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s annual online showcase of upcoming games, airs Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Fans can expect a comprehensive update on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, celebrating the 15th anniversary of its launch this November. Ubisoft Forward can be seen on Twitch, YouTube,...
Cinema Blend
Disney+'s Disenchanted Trailer Sees Amy Adams' Giselle Looking For A Fairy Tale Life In The Suburbs
We’ve long awaited our reunion with Amy Adams’ Giselle following the 2007 hit Enchanted, and now we finally have our first peek at its upcoming Disney+ sequel. Just as the Disenchanted cast took the stage at the D23 Expo to share with Disney fans what Giselle’s been up to, the trailer also dropped online. Looks like we can now expect the fairytale character turned New Yorker to transition to life in the suburbs with some exciting reunions, new music and a ton more magic spells.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 will lock new heroes behind its battle pass, leaked details say
Overwatch 2 will seemingly make a major change to how Blizzard Entertainment rolls out new heroes for the game, according to leaked details about the sequel’s battle pass design. Instead of being available to all players immediately when they launch, new heroes will be available to premium battle pass owners on release, while other players will unlock them by progressing through the free battle pass track — or outright paying for them.
Polygon
MultiVersus patch 1.02 adds Gizmo, hitbox updates, and more
MultiVersus — the Warner Bros. Smash Bros.-like fighting game — just got its second major post-release patch on Thursday, and it brings with it some character-based balance changes, a hitbox overhaul, and a brand new support character. Below, we’ll take you through the biggest changes in this patch...
Polygon
Congratulations to Monty Python fans, there is finally an RPG for you
As tabletop role-playing games explode in popularity, indie publishers are pushing industry boundaries both behind the scenes and in game design, including the kind of material that gets adapted — like Monty Python’s corpus of popular Ren Faire pregame material. Publisher Exalted Funeral and developer Crowbar Creative have...
Polygon
How to watch the Marvel and Star Wars presentation at D23 2022
Disney’s D23 fan expo has arrived and the studio is showing off what’s next for some of its biggest franchises during the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. While this panel will be held in front of the attending fans at the event, Disney is not livestreaming the panel, so here are a few other ways to keep up with all the announcements and trailers that Disney might release.
Polygon
Witchy Life Story’s cozy cute character creator has social media fans eager to bewitch themselves
Sundew Studios founder Allie Ast intended to pitch Witchy Life Story at the now infamous — and canceled — E3 2020. It’s a position a lot of game developers were in as COVID-19 sent the world into lockdown; once thought to be a three month hold quickly turned into years. “I knew the game probably wasn’t going to get funded, because hell broke loose,” Ast told Polygon.
