Old Minnesota/Julien roundabout now feasible, reports city staff

For the past nine years, the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Old Minnesota Avenue and St. Julien Street has continually lied just out of reach. But today, St. Peter city staff say conditions are finally ready to construct a new roundabout.

The design for a new roundabout at the four-way stop at the Old Minnesota-Julien intersection, near McDonald’s and Speedway, was initially authorized by the St. Peter City Council in October 2013.

However, the council ran into roadblocks acquiring the land necessary to install the roundabout. It wasn’t until 2016, under threat of eminent domain court proceedings, that the final commercial landowner, National Retail Property, accepted an offer from the city for their strip of land in the right-of-way.

Following the development of nearby businesses, like Hy-Vee, Best Western, 507 Baseball Academy, Kwik Trip and a mall currently under construction north of Hy-Vee, Public Works Director Pete Moulton recommended the City Council revive plans for the Old Minnesota-Julien roundabout at the Sept. 6 City Council work session.

“With the growth that’s happening there in the developments listed, we need to make some improvements at the intersection to coincide with the activities that we do with MNDOT [Minnesota Department of Transportation] along our corridor,” said Moulton.

Currently, the planned strip mall near Hallett’s Pond is not served by the city’s sanitary sewer system. The city has up to one year to extend a line to the new development and will need to dig up the Old Minnesota-Julien intersection to install it.

“It’s proper timing to get some things organized and coordinated going forward,” said Moulton. “We also have some grant funding that ties into how we administer the grant funds and how we get things done and make things flow. We have about an 18-tp-24-month window to make that happen.”

The installation of sanitary sewer would also enable development on the vacant lots adjacent to Old Minnesota Avenue.

Moulton proposed the city engineer begin design work on the roundabout this fall and have the project ready for bidding and construction by around May 1, 2023. According to this preliminary timeline, the roundabout would be open to traffic at this time next year.

Access to businesses like McDonald’s and Speedway would be maintained throughout construction. Approximately three quarters of St. Julian Street was repaired during a previous construction project, and those portions of the roadway will remain open — drivers to enter both businesses. Speedway’s entrance on Old Minnesota Ave. will also remain accessible.

City staff plan to bring an engineering proposal for council approval on Monday, Sept. 12.