Atlantic City, NJ

News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Crime & Safety
City
State
New York State
News 12

Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95

Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Gov. Murphy signs bills expanding New Jersey’s free school meal program

More New Jersey families are now eligible for free school meals. Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills on Friday related to the school meal program. One bill requires schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to students from both working-class and middle-income families. The other bill aims to educate parents about meal programs.
POLITICS
News 12

Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater

Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety

