News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
News 12
Police: Man arrested in connection to wallet stolen at Yorktown BJ's
Police say a suspected thief in Yorktown has been caught. Officials are not identifying him, but they say he was caught on surveillance video reaching into a woman's pocketbook at BJ's and stealing her wallet. Police say the woman didn't notice until she went to pay and couldn't find her...
News 12
Hamilton teacher dismissed from position amid accusations of student relationship
A Hamilton Township teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a student has been dismissed from his position. According to officials, Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, had sexual relations with a 17-year-old female student in his home in Robbinsville in August. Linder-Creo is a business teacher and a coach at Steinert High School.
News 12
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
News 12
Ramapo police: Person arrested in connection to suspicious house fire in Airmont
Ramapo police say they have arrested a woman in connection to a suspicious fire in Airmont that left a family homeless. Lila Poritsky says her husband and another neighbor rescued a woman from the back porch of a home on Dunn Road as it was burning. "He helped her down....
News 12
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
News 12
Gov. Murphy signs bills expanding New Jersey’s free school meal program
More New Jersey families are now eligible for free school meals. Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills on Friday related to the school meal program. One bill requires schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to students from both working-class and middle-income families. The other bill aims to educate parents about meal programs.
News 12
Retired NYC firefighter, Wall Township mayor hopes to raise thousands for the Tunnel to Towers charity
A retired New York City firefighter, and current mayor of Wall Township, hopes to raise thousands of dollars for the Tunnel to Towers charity. Twenty one years ago, Kevin Orender had just retired from the FDNY, Ladder 11, and watched in horror as his friends gave their lives to help so many others.
News 12
Manville residents get chance to chime in on state’s plan for Ida recovery funds
New Jersey will be getting more than $200 million in federal funds to help communities that were ravaged by Hurricane Ida last year. The state is now asking those communities for help in deciding where the money will go. One such public hearing was held in Manville Thursday night. The...
News 12
Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater
Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
News 12
Mount Vernon residents plan protest over future cannabis dispensary locations
Some Mount Vernon residents are planning a protest over concerns about future cannabis dispensary locations. Jesse Van Lew, with Save Mount Vernon, spent Friday afternoon passing out flyers to advertise a protest scheduled for Saturday. He and many other residents fear a medical marijuana dispensary may open on East Third...
News 12
Peaceful protest held in Greenburgh to protect mural that is causing controversy
People came together in a peaceful protest in Greenburgh on Friday night to protect a piece of art that is causing controversy. The protest stems from a painting of Louis Farrakhan that makes up part of a mural underneath 1-287 on Manhattan Avenue. News 12 first reported on the controversy...
News 12
Nurses rally at Westchester Medical Center to raise awareness of unsafe conditions due to understaffing.
Nurses gathered at Westchester Medical Center Wednesday to call attention to unsafe working conditions because of understaffing. The nurses say they want a fair contract with fair and competitive wages. They also want a plan to recruit and retain nurses and improve patient care through safe staffing. A spokesman for...
News 12
Candidates clash over gun control as group sues over Connecticut’s assault weapons ban
A Second Amendment group is suing to overturn Connecticut's strict gun restrictions. Democrats hope the move will elevate gun control as a key issue in this year’s race for governor. In a new federal lawsuit, the National Association for Gun Rights argues the state’s ban on assault weapons and...
