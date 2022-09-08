ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

WPXI Pittsburgh

‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
The Conversation U.S.

Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start

When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
NBC News

Some schools implementing four-day weeks to combat teacher shortage

As students head back to school, a teacher shortage is causing some rural districts to shorten their weeks to only four days. The districts believe the four-day week will attract employees, competing with larger school systems that can afford to pay teachers more. However, some experts say the hours lost in the classroom can be detrimental to students over time.Aug. 23, 2022.
CBS Denver

Poudre, Thompson School Districts to release early for heat

The Poudre School District and Thompson School District will release students and staff early on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8 due to the heat. Classes begin at the normal time but will end two hours early. School will begin at normal times. AlphaBEST – Before-school care will be available; there will NOT be after-school care.  Students who ride the bus home will still have transportation, it will arrive at stops two hours earlier. Futures Lab: 9:15-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m.  Early childhood education a.m. sessions at normal times, no p.m. sessions. Athletic practices and competitions...
Fox News

Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says

A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
CBS New York

Uvalde students return to school for the first time since mass shooting

Families in Uvalde, Texas, sent their children back to school on Tuesday for the first time since a gunman stormed the local elementary school in May, killing 19 children and two teachers. Robb Elementary, the site of the massacre, has been permanently closed — but despite ramped-up security at a new location, some parents and kids say they still don't feel safe. Current third and fourth grade students who had attended Robb Elementary last year are now at Uvalde Elementary School. Former Robb Elementary fourth grade students – who are now in fifth grade – are now attending Flores Middle School....
Daily Voice

High School Game Postponed In Bridgeport After Social Media Threat

A season-opening high school football game between two Fairfield County high schools was postponed due to a social media threat. The contest between Bridgeport Central High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, also located in Bridgeport, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, was canceled after school officials were made aware of a threatening image on social media.
