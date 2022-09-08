Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Parkland School District hosting virtual learning day Friday as investigation into threat continues
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Schools in the Parkland School District in Allentown will partake in virtual learning Friday amid an investigation into a threat against Orefield Middle School. A spokesperson for the school district released a statement regarding the closure Thursday evening, adding that no transportation will operate for non-public schools.
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start
When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
Ohio school district tells teachers they don’t have to inform parents of students’ name, pronoun changes
An Ohio school district recently informed teachers they have no obligation to inform parents if a transgender or transitioning student as young as 11 requests to be called by a different name or pronoun. On Aug. 31, Mentor Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Timothy Hamman sent an email to teachers in...
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother Says Eighth Grade Boy Died By Suicide At School
Students at Wendell Middle School were released early on Tuesday after an eighth-grade student died by suicide at the school.
Some schools implementing four-day weeks to combat teacher shortage
As students head back to school, a teacher shortage is causing some rural districts to shorten their weeks to only four days. The districts believe the four-day week will attract employees, competing with larger school systems that can afford to pay teachers more. However, some experts say the hours lost in the classroom can be detrimental to students over time.Aug. 23, 2022.
ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Jefferson County schools defend prayer at high school football game amid complaint
Jefferson County School Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin on Thursday defended the broadcast of a student’s prayer over the PA system at a high school football game late last month amid another complaint from a group claiming the incident was unconstitutional. The Freedom from Religion Foundation made public Wednesday a letter...
I was a teacher in a school lockdown – the haunting ways classrooms will be prepped for shootings ahead of the new year
A FORMER teacher who experienced a lockdown has revealed the chilling ways that classrooms will be preparing for the new school year. Elizabeth Galewski, who taught for 12 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that teaching has now become one of those jobs that "require you to be willing to sacrifice your life."
TODAY.com
Pennsylvania kindergartener had savage feedback after first day of school
A prized personal memory for one Pennsylvania family is now becoming a viral sensation thanks to a throwback post from mom Ricki Weisberg in honor of the first day of school. When Weisberg's son, Abe Ndege, was in kindergarten, the 5-year-old came home with an important update on his day.
Poudre, Thompson School Districts to release early for heat
The Poudre School District and Thompson School District will release students and staff early on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8 due to the heat. Classes begin at the normal time but will end two hours early. School will begin at normal times. AlphaBEST – Before-school care will be available; there will NOT be after-school care. Students who ride the bus home will still have transportation, it will arrive at stops two hours earlier. Futures Lab: 9:15-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m. Early childhood education a.m. sessions at normal times, no p.m. sessions. Athletic practices and competitions...
Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says
A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
Philadelphia Magazine: Nine Montgomery County Schools Offer Honors-Level Scholastics
Nine schools in Montgomery County make 2022 best-of list from Philadelphia Magazine. Nine Montco high schools are among the 40 top-rated learning institutions in Phila. and its suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the publication’s editors used...
Local school hosting back to school event before kickoff
It's tonight before the home football game.
Uvalde students return to school for the first time since mass shooting
Families in Uvalde, Texas, sent their children back to school on Tuesday for the first time since a gunman stormed the local elementary school in May, killing 19 children and two teachers. Robb Elementary, the site of the massacre, has been permanently closed — but despite ramped-up security at a new location, some parents and kids say they still don't feel safe. Current third and fourth grade students who had attended Robb Elementary last year are now at Uvalde Elementary School. Former Robb Elementary fourth grade students – who are now in fifth grade – are now attending Flores Middle School....
High School Game Postponed In Bridgeport After Social Media Threat
A season-opening high school football game between two Fairfield County high schools was postponed due to a social media threat. The contest between Bridgeport Central High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, also located in Bridgeport, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, was canceled after school officials were made aware of a threatening image on social media.
Comments / 0