State College, PA

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: Official prediction

In less than 24 hours, the Ohio State football team will take the Shoe again to face Arkansas State. It is the second game at the start of a five-game homestand to start the season. This game will be a little easier than last week’s game considering the Red Wolves aren’t a top-five team.
Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State

Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
Live updates: Ohio State 45 Arkansas State 12; 3rd qtr

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State is underway in the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes kicked off the year with a big game last week against top-10 foe Notre Dame, earning a 21-10 win. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Arkansas State to Ohio Stadium to begin Week 2.
