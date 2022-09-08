Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State TE not seen at practice during media viewing window
Penn State is dealing with an injury in its TE room. Brenton Strange could be the main option again. Theo Johnson was reportedly not seen at the Nittany Lions’ practice on Wednesday per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Johnson missed the season opener against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 9?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked high school football teams fared on Friday, Sept. 9. PennLive will continue to update results from Saturday’s game when those become final. CLASS 6A.
Texas A&M set to host several visitors against Appalachian State
Texas A&M is expected to have several visitors in town this weekend for the game against Appalachian State.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard: Live updates from the state’s top games Friday (9/9/22)
The high school football season’s second week continues tonight in Pennsylvania tonight, and we have live updates here from all of the state’s ranked teams or teams that are getting votes in the rankings. PennLive’s Elite 25: The top high school football teams in Pa. For updates...
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: Official prediction
In less than 24 hours, the Ohio State football team will take the Shoe again to face Arkansas State. It is the second game at the start of a five-game homestand to start the season. This game will be a little easier than last week’s game considering the Red Wolves aren’t a top-five team.
Yardbarker
Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State
Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
3 keys to a Clemson win against Furman
No. 4 Clemson will look to stay unbeaten on the young season when the Tigers host Furman in their home opener today at Memorial Stadium. So what do the Tigers need to do to ensure themselves of a win? Here are (...)
Live updates: Ohio State 45 Arkansas State 12; 3rd qtr
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State is underway in the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes kicked off the year with a big game last week against top-10 foe Notre Dame, earning a 21-10 win. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Arkansas State to Ohio Stadium to begin Week 2.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.
