Deaths of Husband and Wife in Marlboro Home Believed to be Murder-Suicide, Police
MARLBORO, NJ – Detectives with the Marlboro police department and the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office...
Prosecutor’s Office Solves 31-Year-Old Jersey Shore Murder Cold Case, But Suspect Dead for 7 Years
TOMS RIVER, NJ -The Ocean County prosecutor’s office has announced they have solved a 31-year-old...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting
Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
N.Y. man had gun when arrested in Atlantic City shooting, police say
A Brooklyn man was armed when he was arrested last week in an Atlantic City shooting, police sadi. Neil Henry, 30, is charged in the daylight Aug. 28 shooting that wounded a man on Morris Avenue just before 1 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. An investigation by the Violent Crimes...
PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate
A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine In Putnam County, Authorities Say
A man was arrested on narcotics charges during a routine traffic stop in the region. Northern Westchester resident William E. Felling, age 40, of Somers, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2 in Putnam County on Route 6 in the town of Southeast. During the stop an investigation found Felling was...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession
A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx
The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
New body camera video released in case of Edison teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old
New video is being released in the case of a teacher who is facing charges for allegedly abusing a 2-year-old boy in Edison. Nusrat Ameen, a teacher at the "I Can Kids" day care for the last 12 years, was arrested in August. Body camera footage is now being released...
NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn
Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BRICK: MISSING TEEN – MOTHERS PLEA FOR HELP
PLEASE HELP ME FIND MY DAUGHTER. Keira aka Blake has been missing since yesterday. Last seen in Brick, NJ. She now has dark brown hair and sometimes wears glasses. She is 16 years old, 5’4″, about 150 lbs, was wearing either a black tank top or black tank top with small flowers. She always carries a red backpack. (EDIT: I just found her red backpack, she NEVER leaves the house without it, I don’t feel she ran away because she took NOTHING with her.)
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven
Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
Police ID Man Found Shot Dead Inside Central Jersey Vehicle
Authorities have identified the man found shot to death inside a vehicle in Piscataway. Jibreel Elliott, 31, of Plainfield, has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place on Monday, Sept. 5, at 4:02 a.m. on Aspen Court, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Elliott was...
Hamilton teacher dismissed from position amid accusations of student relationship
A Hamilton Township teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a student has been dismissed from his position. According to officials, Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, had sexual relations with a 17-year-old female student in his home in Robbinsville in August. Linder-Creo is a business teacher and a coach at Steinert High School.
Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park
The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
