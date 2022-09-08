ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

News 12

NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting

Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate

A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn

Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BROOKLYN, NY
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MISSING TEEN – MOTHERS PLEA FOR HELP

PLEASE HELP ME FIND MY DAUGHTER. Keira aka Blake has been missing since yesterday. Last seen in Brick, NJ. She now has dark brown hair and sometimes wears glasses. She is 16 years old, 5’4″, about 150 lbs, was wearing either a black tank top or black tank top with small flowers. She always carries a red backpack. (EDIT: I just found her red backpack, she NEVER leaves the house without it, I don’t feel she ran away because she took NOTHING with her.)
BRICK, NJ
News 12

Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven

Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
MATAWAN, NJ
News 12

Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park

The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT

