PLEASE HELP ME FIND MY DAUGHTER. Keira aka Blake has been missing since yesterday. Last seen in Brick, NJ. She now has dark brown hair and sometimes wears glasses. She is 16 years old, 5’4″, about 150 lbs, was wearing either a black tank top or black tank top with small flowers. She always carries a red backpack. (EDIT: I just found her red backpack, she NEVER leaves the house without it, I don’t feel she ran away because she took NOTHING with her.)

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO