Weather Now: Early AM Fog; Sunny Dry Nice Friday And Saturday

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

Good Friday Morning

Areas of fog develop after 2AM and into the pre-dawn hours.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Early morning fog and low clouds, otherwise, sunny, warmer and dry… near 80. Northeast winds 5-10mph

THIS WEEKEND: WARM AND DRY

Lots of sunshine Saturday and warmer. Hazy suns to increasing clouds by Sunday afternoon and evening. The weekend will stay dry. Shower chances increase by Monday and Tuesday of next week

New Drought Update shows some improvement in central and especially northern areas , while points south from Westerly to New Bedford remain in extreme drought.

