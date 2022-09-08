ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater girls golf finishes 11th at Marshall Invite

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s girls golf team traveled to the Marshall Country Club on Friday to compete in the Redhawk Invitational and struggled much of the day, coming in last place out of the eleven teams that were there. Lumen Christi won the event shooting a team score of 340, with Coldwater trailing the pack with a 483.
COLDWATER, MI
