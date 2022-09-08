Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Big 8 Week 3: Laird’s late TD gives Union City 6-0 win over Jonesville; Quincy and Bronson fall
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In what could be the last football game between Jonesville and Union City for a while, the Chargers got a late touchdown to defeat the Comets 6-0 Friday night at Alumni Field. Riley Laird’s punt return of nearly 40 yards put the Chargers at...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater girls golf finishes 11th at Marshall Invite
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s girls golf team traveled to the Marshall Country Club on Friday to compete in the Redhawk Invitational and struggled much of the day, coming in last place out of the eleven teams that were there. Lumen Christi won the event shooting a team score of 340, with Coldwater trailing the pack with a 483.
MLive.com
Picking winners for Week 3 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 3. While the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences kicked off league play a week ago, other area conferences jump into the fray this week, and some schools have huge matchups to get things going.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MLive.com
Michigan native to give blast from past at Martin’s Funny Car Nationals
The Michigan native said his Buzzy’s Nitro Bomber Funny Car is even cooler to race. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
wtvbam.com
County Commissioners bring forward Lake George lake level assessment roll
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted during their Thursday work session to bring forward to next week’s meeting a resolution which establishes the Lake George lake level assessment roll. Drain Commissioner and Department of Public Works Director Michael Hard conducted a public hearing...
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Marshall (Marshall, MI)
According to the Marshall Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Marshall early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and [..]
WWMTCw
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
44-Year-Old Dhiraj Sharma Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near Parma in Jackson County that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
Slate
A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools
Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash after running stop sign in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening when he ran a stop sign near Parma and collided with another vehicle. Dhiraj Sharma, 44, of Otsego, was killed Sept. 1, in the crash at the intersection of Devereaux and Eaton Rapids roads in Parma Township west of Jackson, according to Michigan State Police.
13abc.com
Riverview Terrace engineering report released
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Engineers have released a report on the damage at an Adrian apartment complex that has been deemed unsafe for residents to live in. Hundreds of Riverview Terrace residents have been displaced after engineers found structural issues at the high-rise apartment complex in July. An engineering report...
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
People say a last goodbye as demolition of former St. Joseph School begins
JACKSON, MI – It was home to school lessons, paczki making and weddings for decades, but soon Jackson’s St. Joseph Catholic School will be no more. Construction crews from Jackson’s Smalley Construction Inc. began the demolition of the former school at 717 Waterloo St., on Thursday, Sept. 8.
