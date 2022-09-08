ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wagamama owner’s profits jump but heatwave weighs on summer dining

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxJ6c_0hmlPYfy00

The Restaurant Group swung to a profit in the past six months as diners returned but said its Wagamama chain saw demand slow during the summer heatwave.

The hospitality giant said like-for-like sales slowed at Wagamama and its leisure brands, which include Frankie & Benny’s, during July and August.

However, chief executive Andy Hornby told the PA news agency that sales have since recovered and highlighted that the company’s pub operation was boosted by warm weather.

The group, which also owns the BarBurrito brand, posted a £10.2 million adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months to July 3, compared with a £19.9 million loss over the same period last year.

Sales almost doubled to £423.4 million over the six months, from £216.8 million a year earlier, following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhP0f_0hmlPYfy00

Nevertheless, the group revealed a slight slowdown in growth at Wagamama since its previous update in May.

The pan-Asian brand reported 11% like-for-like sales growth over the 19 weeks to May 15, but saw this dip to 5% growth over the 14 weeks since the update.

However, Mr Hornby said there is no reason for the business to be concerned.

“We have already seen that come back to higher levels and it came in the context of hot weather which was good for the pub business,” he told PA.

“Wagamama has continued to have really strong growth ahead of the market and we still have room for more restaurants. It’s all very positive.”

The upbeat tone came despite the group facing higher costs, amid energy pressures and suppliers facing significant inflation.

The Restaurant Group also told investors that energy costs were £2 million more expensive over the recent period than predicted in May due to recent energy increases and new openings.

Mr Hornby said the company is pleased with how it has mitigated energy inflation through hedging and welcomed action from the Government , set to be announced later on Thursday, to help customers with their bills.

“We welcome anything that provides financial certainty for our customers,” he told PA.

“The issue is not knowing how much their energy bills will be, with the prospect of them being very high, but hopefully this announcement can give people with more confidence with their spending.”

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves

Campaigners have claimed their efforts to disrupt dairy distribution facilities have led to supermarket shelves being left empty of milk in north London.Climate activist group Animal Rebellion said it has been causing significant disruption to a number of dairy distribution facilities over five days, including blocking and occupying sites and damaging milk trucks.They paused their action in response to the death of the Queen.The disruption we caused is still being felt across the dairy supply chainDan Kidby, Animal RebellionBut the protesters, who want to see a transition to plant-based alternatives to milk and dairy products to tackle the climate crisis,...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy