Clearing skies with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Clearing will take place through the day. Expect to see more sunshine through the afternoon. High pressure will keep the area calm through the end of the workweek.

Calm conditions tonight will aid in the development of patchy fog. Watch for spots with fog on your morning commute tomorrow.

Friday will feature plentiful sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures with highs peaking into the lower 80s.

The weekend will be split with dry and warm conditions on Saturday and thunderstorm chances on Sunday.

Rain could start early Sunday, so Saturday is the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on storm timing for this weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group