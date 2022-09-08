ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chess world rocked by cheating accusations as prodigy insists he is now ‘clean’

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2FBs_0hmlPMKU00

The world of chess has been rocked by accusations of cheating made by the world’s top player, Magnus Carlsen , after he was beaten by a 19-year-old prodigy who admitted to cheating in the past while insisting he is now “clean”.

The Norwegian grandmaster Carlsen sent shockwaves around the sport when he quit a $500,000 tournament in St Louis less than 24 hours after his surprise defeat to the US player Hans Niemann.

Carlsen did not explain why he had quit but announced he had withdrawn from the tournament in a social media post that included a meme of Jose Mourinho in which the former Chelsea manager says: “I prefer not to speak. If I speak I am in big trouble.”

However, a fellow grandmaster, the popular chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura, explained that Carlsen’s exit was because he suspected his opponent Niemann had “probably cheated”.

Niemann denied the accusations, but admitted to cheating as a 12 and then 16-year-old in online games. Niemann insisted he had not cheated in order to beat Carlsen, before accusing his critics of “trying to ruin his career”.

Niemann said he would be willing to “strip naked” in order to prove his innocence and stressed he was a reformed character after admitting to using computers to cheat in online games on Chess.com as a youth.

Nakamura revealed following Niemann’s victory over Carlsen that the 19-year-old had previously been banned from Chess.com. Niemann explained he had cheated in order to quickly improve his ranking and play higher-ranked opponents but was “ashamed” of his actions.

“I was confronted, I confessed and this is the single biggest mistake of my life,” Niemann explained. “I am completely ashamed. I am telling the world because I don’t want misrepresentations and I don’t want rumours.

“I have never cheated in an over-the-board game. And other than when I was 12 years old I have never cheated in a tournament with prize money.

“I decided the only way to make up for my mistake was to prove that I could win over the board events,” he added. “That has been my mission. And that is why I have lived in a suitcase and played 260 games in one year, trained for 12 hours a day, because I have something to prove.”

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth

Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
GOLF
The Independent

An amazing inspiration – England captains lead tributes to the Queen

England captains Harry Kane and Leah Williamson hailed the Queen as an “amazing inspiration” and “exceptional person” as they led the tributes following her death at the age of 96.Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.Tottenham striker Kane tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time.My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Tj0NrDpWBo— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2022“The Queen was an amazing inspiration and...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Cheating Allegations Shake the Chess World After Champion Suffers Stunning Defeat

For those who think the high-stakes world of professional chess is about as exciting as watching paint dry, think again. Allegations of cheating have shaken up the upper echelons of the intellectual game, including one player being frisked for a device that might have helped him analyze moves.The controversy surrounds the withdrawal of World Champion Magus Carlsen from the $350,000 Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis on Monday after he was beaten by a 19-year-old grandmaster who was once kicked off an online gaming site for using a computer to analyze his moves.Hans Niemann, the upstart, beat the Norwegian champ in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Resourcing issues could mean the Queen’s funeral impacts on sporting fixtures

Governing bodies will continue to assess any possible impact the Queen’s funeral on September 19 could have with scheduled fixtures and events, the PA news agency understands.All football fixtures in the UK were postponed this weekend, along with Friday and Saturday’s planned horse racing meetings, as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death on Thursday.However, many other sporting occasions went ahead, offering spectators and participants opportunities to pay their respects.A beautiful few moments as cricket pays its respects to Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/3QnZiFEOKq— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2022In the Test match between England and South Africa at...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magnus Carlsen
Person
Hikaru Nakamura
Person
Jose Mourinho
Daily Mail

Ex-England footballer Trevor Sinclair sparks outrage by saying 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen because 'racism has been allowed to thrive' in Britain since the 1960s

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has received huge backlash on social media after claiming that 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen's passing as she allowed racism to 'thrive' during her reign. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death on Thursday evening, leading to sporting stars from across the...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners

Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
UEFA
The Independent

England’s Liz Young claims first LET title with victory at Swiss Ladies Open

England’s Liz Young shot a final-round 69 at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to secure her first victory on the Ladies European Tour.Young finished on 12 under par at at Golfpark Holzhausern in Risch-Rotkreuz to win by one stroke from Sweden’s Linn Grant.Fellow Englishwoman Rosie Davies was a shot further behind after a final-round 70.Young, the overnight leader, recovered from a bogey on the first to re-establish her credentials with birdies on the third and seventh. After narrowly avoiding going out of bounds and saving par on the 10th, she then took a two-stroke lead with further birdies at...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Game#Norwegian#Chelsea
The Independent

England’s Ollie Robinson admits to nerves ahead of singing new national anthem

Ollie Robinson admitted there was a little trepidation in the England camp about singing the new national anthem – as some players were wary of getting the wording wrong.England paid their respects to the Queen, whose death was announced by Buckingham Palace officials on Thursday evening, ahead of day three of the third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval.A hush descended as the players came on to the field via a military guard of honour and a minute’s silence was broken only by a one-bell chime from the highest ranking military official in attendance.Both teams’ national anthems were...
WORLD
The Independent

Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw

Bayern Munich dropped points for the third successive Bundesliga game as Stuttgart scored a stoppage-time penalty to draw 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.The hosts had taken the lead in the 36th minute through 17-year-old Mathys Tel, who became Bayern’s youngest scorer in the Bundesliga.Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy then saw a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up.Ice-cold penalty! 🥶🧊#VfB | #FCBVfB | #Guirassy pic.twitter.com/UsyZ0lZq3V— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) September 10, 2022The visitors, though, did equalise on the hour through substitute Chris Fuhrich – only for Bayern to swiftly regain the lead when Jamal Musiala slotted into the far corner.Guirassy...
SOCCER
The Independent

Advantage England after a poignant day of action in south London

Ollie Robinson and Ollie Pope lifted England into a useful position in the third Test after an extraordinary, wicket-laden third day laced with poignancy at the Kia Oval.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen, Robinson exploited just enough movement to scoop a Test-best five for 49 which left South Africa all out for a meagre 118 in just 36.2 overs.Wickets also tumbled in England’s response as they pushed the accelerator, although Pope’s sparky 67 from 77 balls, with 13 fours, ushered the hosts to 154 for seven before bad light ended the day early.Marco Jansen top-scored in South...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Queen Elizabeth II's death causes BMW PGA Championship in England to suspend play

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's figurehead for the last seven decades and longest serving monarch, is reverberating throughout the world including in sports. The golf community is also reacting to her death Thursday at 96 with play at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England -- the DP World Tour's flagship event -- suspended for Thursday and Friday with a decision on resuming play to come later.
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy welcomes decision to play on at Wentworth and seizes on lucky break

Rory McIlroy took full advantage of a major stroke of luck to boost his bid for a second BMW PGA Championship title following a moving tribute to the Queen at Wentworth.A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was impeccably observed, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.Defending champion Billy Horschel also revealed that he and his wife visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects when the tournament was put on hold on Friday, with Min Woo Lee doing likewise at Buckingham Palace.McIlroy paid tribute...
GOLF
Golf Digest

BMW PGA Championship will resume on Saturday, be reduced to 54 holes

VIRGINIA WATER, England — DP World Tour officials, following advice in accordance with Official National Mourning Guidance from the British government’s department of Digital Culture, Media and Sport in the wake of Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, announced that they will restart the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy