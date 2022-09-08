Read full article on original website
Related
The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
4 clear reasons not to overreact to Rams stinker vs. Josh Allen, Bills
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams opened the 2022 season with a highly anticipated game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite the high level of enthusiasm surrounding the game, the Bills made a strong statement by beating the Rams at SoFi Stadium in lopsided fashion. The Rams offense gained only...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Josh Allen’s crazy stiff arm
Ordinarily, the stiff arm is not something you see from quarterbacks. But at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds, Josh Allen is not an ordinary quarterback. That was something that the Los Angeles Rams and specifically, safety Nick Scott, learned the hard way on Thursday night. On their first possession of...
Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams
There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey’s admission will be music to Josh Allen, Bills’ ears
Expect the unexpected. That’s certainly what Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is telling himself after suffering an embarrassing 31-10 defeat at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, which happened at home no less. A lot of things certainly went wrong for the Rams and Ramsey shed some light on how Allen decimated the Rams’ backline.
Old Jalen Ramsey quote goes viral after Josh Allen, Bills roast him
The Buffalo Bills showed the world on Thursday night why they are the favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, and no one came out of the game looking worse than Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was absolutely cooked during the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
NFL TV Ratings: Bills-Rams NFL Kickoff opener pulls 20 million viewers
NFL TV ratings, a look forward: The NFL offseason has arrived after a dramatic and event-filled 2021 campaign. Below, we
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Josh Allen erases months of heartache with 'epic' superhuman effort vs. Rams
If Josh Allen had pent-up frustration about the way last season ended for the Buffalo Bills, he released it Thursday against the Rams. Allen was as hot as the SoFi Stadium parking lot. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in a 31-10 rout of the defending...
Golf.com
Bills star QB Josh Allen on his dream golf match, what he shot at Augusta National and more
Finally, it’s arrived. No, not golf’s next major (we have a long ways to go there), but the start of the NFL season. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL regular season at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBC. The Bills are led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who we’ve also seen plenty of on the golf course over the last year. Allen teamed with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of The Match in June, and he also played in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe in July.
ESPN
QB Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes as Buffalo Bills open season with 31-10 win at Los Angeles Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- All of the expectations in the world were on the Buffalo Bills' shoulders heading into the season-opening game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. And when the lights were the brightest, the Bills delivered in a big way, making a statement to the rest of the league and coming away with a 31-10 win at SoFi Stadium despite first-half mistakes.
The Ringer
Josh Allen’s Incredible Accuracy Makes the Bills Unstoppable
The Bills didn’t punt. Again. Last season there were 285 NFL games in the regular season and playoffs, meaning there were 570 individual team games. Eleven times, an offense managed to go all game without punting—that’s just 1.9 percent of all team games. The Buffalo Bills have now done it four times in their last six games, dating back to Week 16 of last season. They didn’t punt in their 33-21 win over the Patriots in Week 16, or in their 29-15 win over the Falcons in Week 17. Their wild-card playoff game against the Pats was arguably the greatest offensive performance in NFL history—seven drives, seven touchdowns, no field goals, turnovers, turnovers on downs, or punts. The Chiefs ended Buffalo’s season in the divisional round, but it feels unfair to say Kansas City stopped Josh Allen—after all, Allen left the game with the lead and 13 seconds remaining. (You know what happened next.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
NBA 2K23 PG ratings: Here are the best point guards for 2023, from Stephen Curry to Trae Young
The release of NBA 2K23 is finally here, and with it comes rating debates. One of the best parts of getting the newest version of 2K is seeing who the highest-rated players are going into a new season. While some players maintain their elite ratings year-over-year, it's always cool to see which players improved their ratings the most following breakout seasons.
NBA・
Comments / 0