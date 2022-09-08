Two young children were taken into protective custody after being taken from the scene of a shooting in the Westlake District where two men were killed and a third wounded.The shooting happened late Tuesday night in the parking garage of an apartment building at the corner of 6th Street and Bonnie Brae. The shooting suspect, who was found in a white car in an alley with the toddlers, is in custody."Our detectives are on scene. They have interviewed some witnesses, they're in the process of interviewing other witnesses, and looking at video that's attached to the building and surrounding areas,"...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO