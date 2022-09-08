Read full article on original website
2 toddlers taken from scene of Westlake District shooting that killed 2 men, wounded a third
Two young children were taken into protective custody after being taken from the scene of a shooting in the Westlake District where two men were killed and a third wounded.The shooting happened late Tuesday night in the parking garage of an apartment building at the corner of 6th Street and Bonnie Brae. The shooting suspect, who was found in a white car in an alley with the toddlers, is in custody."Our detectives are on scene. They have interviewed some witnesses, they're in the process of interviewing other witnesses, and looking at video that's attached to the building and surrounding areas,"...
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police
A 25-year-old man gunned down in what is thought to be a targeted shooting has been named by police.Kacey Boothe was shot in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and taken to hospital by car, where he died.Police believe people at a party at a nearby community centre may have seen what happened and have urged witnesses to come forward.I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takesDCI Laurence SmithDetective Chief...
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
An American family touring the Scottish Highlands killed in a car crash
Three US tourists from Illinois died when their car collided with a truck in Scotland's remote Highlands earlier this month, police said.
Mother Killed Two Young Daughters, Police Say
Officers first received reports about two dead toddlers from a hospital, where 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle was later arrested.
Fatal shooting: Residents woken by gunshots and screaming
People who live close to the scene of a shooting which left one man dead said they were woken up by multiple gunshots and a scream.The man, believed to be in his 20s, died after he was shot in west London in the early hours of Sunday, sparking a murder investigation.Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2.02am, following reports of gunfire.Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5.32am.One man, in his 30s,...
BBC
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death
Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
International Business Times
Teen Girl Drags Pregnant Woman In Vicious Attack, Knocking Over Pram With Toddlers
A pregnant woman was out pushing her toddlers in a pram when a young teen violently attacked her in broad daylight in Perth, Australia. The Western Australia Police Force released footage of the woman being dragged by her hair as the pram carrying the toddlers falls to the ground. A...
Man admits stabbing four members of same family to death but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death – but denied it was murder.Joshua Jacques pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, their daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.The 28-year-old attacked three generations at Ms Hill’s terraced home in Bermondsey, south London, on Monday April 25.Police had been called to a disturbance at the property in Delaford Road in the early hours of the morning and forced entry.They found Mr Burke’s body at the foot of the stairs and those of the three...
Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead
A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
Washington Examiner
Second suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies after arrest
A suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of nearly 30 people in Canada died on Wednesday after being taken into police custody, according to authorities. Myles Sanderson, who police suspect went on a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan with his brother Damien Sanderson that left 10 people dead, went into "medical distress" shortly after his arrest and died, according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore. Damien Sanderson was found dead on Monday with wounds that authorities said were not believed to be self-inflicted.
Police arrest teenage gunman accused of livestreaming shooting spree across Memphis (OLD)
Police in Tennessee have arrested a teenage gunman, Ezekiel D Kelly, on suspicion of fatally shooting four people in the city of Memphis while streaming some of the violence live on Facebook. Concluding a furious multi-state police chase on early Thursday morning, the Memphis Police Department confirmed the 19-year-had been arrested late on Wednesday following four deaths, Reuters reported. An hours-long shelter-in-place order was lifted for Memphis residents, the police department said. Earlier in the day, the Memphis Police Department had issued an alert about the shootings, naming the suspect as Mr Kelly, who was described as “ARMED AND...
Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Eighth arrest in murder probe
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The man, from the West Derby area of the city, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender. He is the eighth person to be arrested in connection with the murder of the...
