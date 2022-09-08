ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

PATRICIA Kessler
2d ago

Your article is not right the man was not in Arkansas he carjacked a woman suv with Ark tags an Desoto county MS police ran him out of Southaven around 9 pm an they an MPD arrested him in Whitehaven so who wrote your article needs to get your facts straight before you put out an article with the wrong information

Cobra Command
2d ago

According to the Memphis news. Memphis PD was the one who arrested him not DeSoto county from Mississippi. It has been said that DeSoto county chased him back into Memphis as they usually do... Or am I mistaken and you guys got the scoop?

PATRICIA Kessler
2d ago

That picture where he is throwing signs an his money fanned out on the ground tells me a lot more about him then words do his actions match his crimes sad he 19 years old an he has put himself in a place of darkness an killed innocent people I am praying for him an the victims family’s

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A day of terror that left four dead and three wounded in a Tennessee city this week tore a hole in the hearts of those left behind: the grandmother of three children left without parents, the man who lay down beside his fallen best friend and refused to leave, the daughter whose wounded father is her "whole world."
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Disturbing message to Ezekiel Kelly mom revealed in Memphis ‘gunman’s Facebook Live vid – seconds before he opened fire’

THE suspected Memphis gunman allegedly shared a disturbing message about his mom in a chilling Facebook Live video - seconds before he opened fire at a convenience store. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested following a deadly shooting spree and hours-long manhunt across the city of Memphis on Wednesday after he allegedly shot dead four people and wounded three others.
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

‘Active shooter’ at IRS building today: Reports of gunman at office in Memphis, Tennessee as city rocked by crime wave

REPORTS of an active shooter at the IRS building in Memphis have prompted a heavy police response as the city continues to be rocked by a crime wave. The Memphis Police Department has confirmed they have received "several calls regarding various activities" within the city today after yesterday's shooting spree that left four people dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’

A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta  #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

