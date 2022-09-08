Your article is not right the man was not in Arkansas he carjacked a woman suv with Ark tags an Desoto county MS police ran him out of Southaven around 9 pm an they an MPD arrested him in Whitehaven so who wrote your article needs to get your facts straight before you put out an article with the wrong information
According to the Memphis news. Memphis PD was the one who arrested him not DeSoto county from Mississippi. It has been said that DeSoto county chased him back into Memphis as they usually do... Or am I mistaken and you guys got the scoop?
That picture where he is throwing signs an his money fanned out on the ground tells me a lot more about him then words do his actions match his crimes sad he 19 years old an he has put himself in a place of darkness an killed innocent people I am praying for him an the victims family’s
