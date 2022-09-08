Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton reacts after becoming first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title
Kate Middleton has reacted after King Charles III announced she would become the first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title. The new King made the announcement as he addressed the nation for the first time today (9 September), following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. During his...
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Is Kate Middleton Queen After Elizabeth’s Death? The Duchess’ Title and Succession Order Explained
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many people are wondering if Kate Middleton (a.k.a the Duchess of Cambridge) will be the next queen. Keep reading to see the succession to the...
Prince William and Prince Harry Plan to Spend the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death With Their Families
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and while the world may be honoring her memory publically, Prince William and Prince Harry are planning to spend the day privately with loved ones. According to a royal source, William will reflect on the anniversary with wife Kate Middleton and...
What Happens to the Queen's Beloved Dogs Now?
"She adored dogs, they were her first love and they will be her last," one royal expert told Newsweek.
Prince Louis Refuses William's Hand in Heart-Warming School First-Day Video
Prince Louis felt confident enough not to hold his father's hand at Lambrook School and appeared to shake his head when Prince William ruffled his hair.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Receive New Titles After Queen Elizabeth’s Passing
Prince William and Kate Middleton will face ample changes in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including brand-new titles. The royal couple have updated their official monikers now that King Charles has taken over the throne, as Hello! magazine points out. While they were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they will now go by an extended moniker: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Giving Up Their Live-In Nanny
With the busy schedule the royal family follows — and their income — it makes sense that Kate Middleton and Prince William would hire someone to help with the caring of their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The family’s long-time nanny...
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Prince William Leads Senior Royals as Plane Touches Down in Scotland
A flight carrying Prince William and members of the royal family has arrived in Scotland as concern for Queen Elizabeth II's health grows.
U.K.・
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
South Africa's EFF referenced the suppression of Kenya's Mau Mau rebellion during the queen's reign in the 1950s.
Royal Titles: How Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William And Kate Middleton Will Now Be Known
Following the Queen's passing, aged 96, on Thursday, September 8, many speculated about her eldest son Prince Charles' new royal title. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Queen's death on Thursday afternoon, revealing: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. 'The King and The Queen Consort will remain...
Meghan Markle No Longer Joining Prince Harry for Queen Visit Today
The Duchess of Sussex is now expected to travel to Scotland at a later date while her husband Harry travels to see Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Kate Middleton Rocks a Low-Maintenance Look as a ‘Reality Check’ for Her Kids
According to royal sources, Kate Middleton takes a "family-first" approach to life. Even her low-maintenance look supposedly has a message for her kids.
See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Head Off to Their New School
Watch: Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!. It looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's school year is off to a royal start. On Sept. 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to "a settling in afternoon" for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News.
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Can Now Use Prince and Princess Titles
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Change After Queen's Death. Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be the only ones in the royal family inheriting new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their respective His and Her Highness...
Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be ‘Trying to Avoid’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During U.K. Return
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the U.K. Sept. 5-8 but a commentator says they, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be 'trying to avoid each other.'
Voices: Prince Louis is growing up – and it’s breaking his parents’ hearts
Prince William may have laughed off Prince Louis’s brutal rebuttal on his first day of a brand new school yesterday – the youngest royal refused to hold his dad’s hand – but he really shouldn’t. Because it’s only going to get worse. Take it from me, Wills: I’m two years on from where you are – and I took my little boy to school for his first day of Year 2 on Monday. He’s six to Louis’s four, but he wouldn’t hold my hand, either. In fact, he shrugged off a kiss or any overt sign of affection entirely...
