Prince William & Kate Middleton Receive New Titles After Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

Prince William and Kate Middleton will face ample changes in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including brand-new titles. The royal couple have updated their official monikers now that King Charles has taken over the throne, as Hello! magazine points out. While they were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they will now go by an extended moniker: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
