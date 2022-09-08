'Me Or Football': Gisele Bündchen Pressured Tom Brady Into Retiring Before Blowout Fight Over His Return To The NFL

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Gisele Bündchen allegedly pressured her husband, Tom Brady , into retiring from football before their blowout fight following his return to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned.

His devotion to the sport has been a point of contention for the football legend and Brazilian supermodel, and it appears to have drawn a line in the sand between them.

As we previously reported, Brady announced in February that he was retiring from football after a sparkling 22-year career, during which he garnered seven Super Bowl rings.

Although his wife congratulated him on his legacy and accomplishments via social media, an insider said she was ready to walk unless he finally left the field. "She was on his case when he was still playing for the Patriots," a source told OK! Magazine about her ultimatum.

Brady notably spent 20 seasons with the Pats before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 as their quarterback.

Per the source, Brady's "reluctance" explained why he was still mulling over his decision when ESPN first reported that he was bidding his NFL days adieu.

"Gisele laid down the terms: It's me or football ," an insider claimed, noting she had concerns over his physical and mental health due to the wear and tear from the game.

"She'd been asking him to quit for six years almost daily. Tom would say one thing and then do another. He was so indecisive about leaving," the insider said. "It took years, but she wore him down to the point where he finally understood her reasoning."

Less than six weeks after his announcement, however, Brady announced he was un-retiring from football in March and would return to play with the Bucs.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family," he announced via Twitter. "They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

It seems his change of heart led to tension in the household.

Bündchen recently left the couple's home in Florida and took an abrupt trip to Costa Rica .

"Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," one friend close to the pair revealed amid reports of trouble in paradise.

"There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," another pal spilled. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

The Victoria's Secret catwalker has now returned to the States , but instead of rushing home, reports claim that she has been spending time in Miami.