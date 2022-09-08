ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Me Or Football': Gisele Bündchen Pressured Tom Brady Into Retiring Before Blowout Fight Over His Return To The NFL

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHoTs_0hmlP3dw00
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Gisele Bündchen allegedly pressured her husband, Tom Brady , into retiring from football before their blowout fight following his return to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned.

His devotion to the sport has been a point of contention for the football legend and Brazilian supermodel, and it appears to have drawn a line in the sand between them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpWb4_0hmlP3dw00
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

As we previously reported, Brady announced in February that he was retiring from football after a sparkling 22-year career, during which he garnered seven Super Bowl rings.

Although his wife congratulated him on his legacy and accomplishments via social media, an insider said she was ready to walk unless he finally left the field. "She was on his case when he was still playing for the Patriots," a source told OK! Magazine about her ultimatum.

Brady notably spent 20 seasons with the Pats before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 as their quarterback.

Per the source, Brady's "reluctance" explained why he was still mulling over his decision when ESPN first reported that he was bidding his NFL days adieu.

"Gisele laid down the terms: It's me or football ," an insider claimed, noting she had concerns over his physical and mental health due to the wear and tear from the game.

"She'd been asking him to quit for six years almost daily. Tom would say one thing and then do another. He was so indecisive about leaving," the insider said. "It took years, but she wore him down to the point where he finally understood her reasoning."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yXgN_0hmlP3dw00
Clickpix/Bauergriffin.com

Less than six weeks after his announcement, however, Brady announced he was un-retiring from football in March and would return to play with the Bucs.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family," he announced via Twitter. "They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

It seems his change of heart led to tension in the household.

Bündchen recently left the couple's home in Florida and took an abrupt trip to Costa Rica .

"Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," one friend close to the pair revealed amid reports of trouble in paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIfmC_0hmlP3dw00
PressPhotoDirectLA / MEGA

"There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," another pal spilled. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

The Victoria's Secret catwalker has now returned to the States , but instead of rushing home, reports claim that she has been spending time in Miami.

Comments / 28

dennis
2d ago

Football over family, not a good choice. Brady is too selfish to do what’s right. Money is not the issue, he’s just selfish.

Reply(4)
15
Michelle Hoffpauir
2d ago

she should shut up and go shopping! let the man play! someday when he's old he will be under your feet and you'll be begging him to get out the house.she's trying to control him.it won't work!

Reply
4
Christine Portnoy
2d ago

I don’t know. He tried retiring. Forced choicesWill not make a happy marriage The issue is probably kids In this kid focused era they rule. Not good.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight

After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead."Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," explained the source. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”Sources believe the football star, 45, and Bündchen, 42,...
NFL
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Haven’t Made Up After ‘Fight’ Over His ‘Unretirement’: Report

Tom Brady retired from football in 2022 after 22 NFL seasons, just to change his mind 40 days after his original retirement announcement. Now, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to head back to the football field is having serious repercussions on his marriage, according to a new report by Page Six. According to the Sept. 6 report, Tom and his wife of more than a decade, Gisele Bündchen, 42, have not recovered from a disagreement they got into as training camp for the upcoming NFL season got underway, which caused an upset Gisele to flee their Tampa home for Costa Rica.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together

Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer

If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Radaronline Com#Brazilian#Patriots#Espn
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
College Football HQ

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
NFL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

61K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy