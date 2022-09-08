ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert G. Riney Named Henry Ford Health President and CEO

DETROIT Sep.8, 2022 –The Board of Directors of Henry Ford Health, one of the nation’s leading comprehensive integrated academic health systems, announced today it has named former system Chief Operating Officer Robert G. Riney as President and CEO. Riney had been serving in the role in an interim capacity following the departure of Wright Lassiter, III, in August.
