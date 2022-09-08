Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Dogs From Naugatuck Dog Training Facility Become Support K9s for State Police
Two dogs that were allegedly abused at Black Rock Canines facility in Naugatuck have a second chance at life. The young canines are now serving as support dogs for Connecticut state troopers and the community. At just a year old, Sarge and Chaplin are the first two comfort canines for Connecticut State Police, responding to critical incidents and community events.
News 12
State troopers: Driver left scene of Waterbury crash
A man from Terryville is facing a DUI charge after police say he left the scene of an accident in Waterbury. Police say it happened Thursday after 10 p.m. on Route 8 north, just south of Exit 36. A car involved allegedly left. Police say they eventually found that car...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield
An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported. Police...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Hazmat team called to Bridgeport office building after person suspected of leaving substance
A hazmat crew was called to a Bridgeport office building Thursday after a dark-colored substance was discovered inside. Bridgeport police, fire, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Fairfield County Hazmat were all dispatched to the building just after 2 p.m. Police say they received a 911 call...
Cat left abandoned outside Plainville animal hospital
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said. According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.” Anyone who […]
WMUR.com
Body of Mississippi man found in Connecticut River after possible drowning
HANOVER, N.H. — A man from Mississippi has died after a possible drowning, according to New Hampshire State Police. Police in Vermont got a call about a missing hiker Thursday morning who was last seen Wednesday night headed towards the Connecticut River, officials said. Thursday afternoon, Hanover firefighters and...
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
News 12
Police: Severed deer head found in driveway of New Canaan town official
Police have confirmed a severed deer head was found in New Canaan in August. Investigators confirm it was found on a town official's driveway. The incident happened Aug. 27.
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
News 12
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
As victim remains critical, New Haven police receive leads following dirt bike hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As New Haven police continue their search for the dirt biker responsible for a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition last week, the family of the victim spoke exclusively with FOX61 on Wednesday. Sueann Lamazon, 35, of New Haven waited...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: City of Torrington orders Pig Sanctuary to “cease and desist” operations; court hearing pending
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A battle over 2 acres: A Torrington pig sanctuary, under scrutiny, for not having enough land. The owner says the animals are well taken care of, while the city says the sanctuary owner is breaking the law. The sanctuary owner, Audrey Curtis, says she was born...
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
News 12
Police: Bridgeport man accused of stealing watch before involvement in deadly crash
The first charges have been filed against the man behind the wheel of a deadly accident in Milford. Milford police charged 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn with larceny after he allegedly tried to scam the man who had agreed to sell him a watch in the Walmart parking lot on Aug. 18.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News; Bridal Party Fight
Update: The 2 left prior to police arrival. 2022-09-08@9:22pm–#Fairfield CT– Police on the way to Penfield Pavilion for 2 males in tuxedos fighting in the parking lot.
Register Citizen
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
