Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a crash on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal.

Police said a motorcycle driven by Tonnie Sauca Sr. with passenger Linda Sauca, both of Hudson, were riding southbound on Route 7. Sauca was following Lisa Decker, 63, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Decker went to make a left-hand turn into a driveway and Tonnie tried to pass her, according to police.

He hit Decker, causing him and Linda to be thrown from the bike. Both were airlifted to the hospital. Decker had no injuries.

Wednesday, Troopers said Linda died from her injuries, due to the crash. An investigation is still ongoing.

