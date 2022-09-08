Read full article on original website
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Rain today, another fall-like weekend ahead!
TODAY: Rain and thunder will be likely today. Rain will be most likely for MN through the early afternoon with a chance lingering into the early overnight hours. NW WI will see showers and storms likely for most of the day into the first half of the overnight hours, and they may see a stray storm feature large hail. Temperatures will slowly fall into the afternoon. Skies begin to clear overnight with lows in the 40s.
cbs3duluth.com
Warm and sunny Thursday could become stormy Friday
A large high will bring one last sunny and warm day on Thursday. Highs could hit the mid 80′s. Thursday evening and overnight, a low from the west could convert that heat and moisture into thunderstorms. Those may last into Friday afternoon. After that, a new high will bring back the sun for the rest of the weekend. However, highs will only be in the 60′s.
cbs3duluth.com
Showers and storms may fire up late Thursday night and run through Friday
A slow moving low pressure system and its cold front will stir up 40-70% chances for rain Thursday night through Friday afternoon, Borderland may not get much more than a tenth of an inch but from the Iron Ranges to the U.P., a quarter to even a full inch could fall. Then, higher pressure takes over again on Saturday to dry things up. Things will also cool down. The 60′s are where most weekend temperatures will be.
cbs3duluth.com
Trail by Trail: Pengilly, Chisholm, Cable
Pengilly, MN- Part of the mission of the Run-A-Muck ATV Club is connecting communities and they are hosting a fall fundraiser in two weeks just for that. Their Fall Fest will be on September 24 featuring a group ATV ride, silent auction, raffles, music and more. Sign-up begins at 9 a.m. that Saturday at Dozer’s Bar and Grill with the last ATV leaving at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go toward building safe trails to connect not only communities but riders to local businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
WDIO-TV
Three rescued in water emergency off shore of Park Point
Three people were rescued off the shore of Park Point late Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency at 4800 Minnesota Avenue on Park Point at approximately 4:30 p.m. on reports of three young adults had overturned their jet ski and it took on water.
FOX 21 Online
Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after three months of summer construction. All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May. Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
FOX 21 Online
MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 video forecast
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. CBS 3 Duluth video forecast. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT. City by City: 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at...
kdal610.com
New Ship To Arrive In Twin Ports Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first U-S flagged Great Lakes freighter built since the early 1980’s is due in Duluth-Superior Tuesday morning. New estimated arrival time is around 11 a-m. The Interlake Steamship Company’s “Mark W. Barker” was built in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and launched in late July.
cbs3duluth.com
‘Hockeyland’ documentary stakes into theatres Friday
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- Hockey season across the Northland is just around the corner, but a new film hitting the big screen tells the stories of two legendary Northland hockey programs, Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown. The documentary ‘Hockeyland’ showcases the 2019-2020 boys’ high school hockey season for Eveleth-Gilbert, now RockRidge,...
cbs3duluth.com
3 hurt in collision near Ashland
ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Comments / 0