German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Group is to acquire the outstanding 50% of the shares in German streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery. The joint venture was established with Discovery in 2017, and has been operating under the name Joyn since 2019. Joyn has a free basic service, financed by advertising, as well as a premium subscription service. With more than 30 million app downloads and 4 million unique users per month, the platform has firmly established itself on the market after three years. In addition to content from ProSiebenSat.1 and other content partners, Joyn users will continue to have on-demand access to free,...

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO