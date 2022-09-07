ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

ProSiebenSat.1 Acquires 100% of Shares in Streaming Platform Joyn

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Group is to acquire the outstanding 50% of the shares in German streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery.  The joint venture was established with Discovery in 2017, and has been operating under the name Joyn since 2019. Joyn has a free basic service, financed by advertising, as well as a premium subscription service.  With more than 30 million app downloads and 4 million unique users per month, the platform has firmly established itself on the market after three years.  In addition to content from ProSiebenSat.1 and other content partners, Joyn users will continue to have on-demand access to free,...
AdWeek

Meta Details Formation of PyTorch Foundation

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the formation of the PyTorch Foundation Monday, which will be part of the...
AdWeek

GroupM's Karen Blackett Promoted to President of WPP UK

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. As it brings its agencies closer together in the U.K. into a second campus based in London to further...
AdWeek

Home / Work Podcast: Reshaping the Modern Power Couple with Carla and Tariq Hassan

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. The world is filled with marketing podcasts where CMOs talk about marketing, but the new generation of leaders is looking to...
AdWeek

Team Up With Your Frenemies to Stay Agile

It’s a complex time for the media industry. Economic uncertainty and ongoing debates on topics such as measurement, currency and fragmentation are shaking up how things need to be done. The ad-tech industry exists to solve these complexities, but with the walled garden triopoly of Google, Amazon and Meta...
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use the Cyberpunk 2077 Chat Theme

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Instagram has a new chat theme inspired by CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game. When someone activates...
