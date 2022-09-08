ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin Suing ‘Maladjusted’ Nephew for $20M Over Incest Claims

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
Daniele Venturelli/amfAR

Ricky Martin filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew over claims they’d had an incestuous relationship. In the Puerto Rican singer’s suit—filed in San Juan on Wednesday—Martin called 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez a “maladjusted person.” Martin added that he’d been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked, and extorted,” adding that Sanchez was trying to “assassinate” his reputation and had caused his family to feel “unsafe.” The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” hitmaker also said his nephew’s “false allegations” had led to him losing several multimillion-dollar deals, and he accused Sanchez of posting his real cellphone number on Instagram. Sanchez also inundated Martin with messages on the platform, the filing claims, threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” unless Martin paid him.

EW.com

Ricky Martin sues nephew who accused him of incest and harassment

Ricky Martin is suing the nephew who accused him of incest and harassment but later withdrew the claims. In court documents filed Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and obtained by EW, attorneys for Martin said he is "being persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person" who is seeking to "obtain an economic benefit" or "assassinate [Martin's] reputation and integrity." That person, the complaint said, is Martin's nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin.
