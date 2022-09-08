Why IMARA Jumped Around 75%; Here Are 54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

IMARA Inc. IMRA jumped 74.8% to settle at $2.01 on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into an asset purchase agreement with Cardurion Pharmaceuticals to sell tovinontrine and other assets of its PDE9 program for $34.75 million upfront.

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE shares jumped 35.4% to close at $4.86. Azure Power Global recently announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.

SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT rose 28.8% to close at $1.43.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 27.7% to close at $36.40 amid post-IPO volatility.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares jumped 26.6% to close at $1.43. Spero Therapeutics shares jumped over 55% on Tuesday after the company received minutes from a Type A meeting with the FDA discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA gained 23.7% to settle at $2.92 amid overall market strength as stocks rebound from recent weakness.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. PME climbed 23.3% to close at $0.8998.

Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX gained 21.9% to close at $3.17.

Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM rose 21.8% to close at $0.83. Molecular Templates said on August 31, it received notice from Nasdaq that the company no longer meets minimum bid price requirement.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA jumped 21.1% to settle at $27.07.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS gained 19.6% to settle at $3.24.

Latch, Inc. LTCH jumped 19.2% to close at $1.24.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 19.2% to settle at $8.77 amid overall market strength as stocks rebound from recent weakness.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT rose 18.8% to close at $4.37. Vicarious Surgical, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.

Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares gained 18.1% to close at $1.11 after the company released topline results from its phase 2-3 COVA study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in treating COVID-19-related respiratory failure.

Glaukos Corporation GKOS climbed 18.5% to close at $57.01 after the company announced topline data for both Phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR that successfully achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints through 3 months in both Phase 3 trials and demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile through 12 months.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP jumped 17.9% to close at $65.82 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares gained 17.8% to close at $3.91 after Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST rose 17.6% to close at $1.47. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8.5.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB rose 17% to close at $6.32. Seres Therapeutics announced completion of rolling BLA submission to the FDA for investigational microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. Difficile infection.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI jumped 15.3% to close at $5.42.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU gained 14.7% to close at $3.05 after the company announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.

GitLab Inc. GTLB surged 14.3% to settle at $54.16 following Q2 results.

SunPower Corporation SPWR gained 14.4% to close at $27.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO jumped 14% to close at $47.81. Academy Sports And Outdoors reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.8% year-on-year to $1.69 billion.

Penumbra, Inc. PEN gained 13.2% to close at $185.90. Penumbra, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX rose 12.9% to close at $0.3399 after declining over 7% on Tuesday. Baudax Bio recently announced the pricing of a $6.2 million public offering.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG jumped 11.9% to close at $311.36. Shares of several solar companies at large traded higher in possible reaction to the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The European gas crisis could also be positively impacting solar stocks, as countries look for alternatives to gas.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX gained 11.6% to settle at $27.24.

Unico American Corporation UNAM gained 9.5% to close at $1.84.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF gained 6.7% to close at $5.75 after dropping around 24% on Tuesday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.

Losers