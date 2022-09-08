Why IMARA Jumped Around 75%; Here Are 54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
IMARA Inc. IMRA jumped 74.8% to settle at $2.01 on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into an asset purchase agreement with Cardurion Pharmaceuticals to sell tovinontrine and other assets of its PDE9 program for $34.75 million upfront.
Azure Power Global Limited AZRE shares jumped 35.4% to close at $4.86. Azure Power Global recently announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT rose 28.8% to close at $1.43.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 27.7% to close at $36.40 amid post-IPO volatility.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares jumped 26.6% to close at $1.43. Spero Therapeutics shares jumped over 55% on Tuesday after the company received minutes from a Type A meeting with the FDA discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA gained 23.7% to settle at $2.92 amid overall market strength as stocks rebound from recent weakness.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. PME climbed 23.3% to close at $0.8998.
Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX gained 21.9% to close at $3.17.
Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM rose 21.8% to close at $0.83. Molecular Templates said on August 31, it received notice from Nasdaq that the company no longer meets minimum bid price requirement.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA jumped 21.1% to settle at $27.07.
Amyris, Inc. AMRS gained 19.6% to settle at $3.24.
Latch, Inc. LTCH jumped 19.2% to close at $1.24.
Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 19.2% to settle at $8.77 amid overall market strength as stocks rebound from recent weakness.
Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT rose 18.8% to close at $4.37. Vicarious Surgical, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares gained 18.1% to close at $1.11 after the company released topline results from its phase 2-3 COVA study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in treating COVID-19-related respiratory failure.
Glaukos Corporation GKOS climbed 18.5% to close at $57.01 after the company announced topline data for both Phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR that successfully achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints through 3 months in both Phase 3 trials and demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile through 12 months.
Coupa Software Incorporated COUP jumped 17.9% to close at $65.82 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares gained 17.8% to close at $3.91 after Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST rose 17.6% to close at $1.47. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8.5.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB rose 17% to close at $6.32. Seres Therapeutics announced completion of rolling BLA submission to the FDA for investigational microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. Difficile infection.
SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI jumped 15.3% to close at $5.42.
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU gained 14.7% to close at $3.05 after the company announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
GitLab Inc. GTLB surged 14.3% to settle at $54.16 following Q2 results.
SunPower Corporation SPWR gained 14.4% to close at $27.37.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO jumped 14% to close at $47.81. Academy Sports And Outdoors reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.8% year-on-year to $1.69 billion.
Penumbra, Inc. PEN gained 13.2% to close at $185.90. Penumbra, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX rose 12.9% to close at $0.3399 after declining over 7% on Tuesday. Baudax Bio recently announced the pricing of a $6.2 million public offering.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG jumped 11.9% to close at $311.36. Shares of several solar companies at large traded higher in possible reaction to the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The European gas crisis could also be positively impacting solar stocks, as countries look for alternatives to gas.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX gained 11.6% to settle at $27.24.
Unico American Corporation UNAM gained 9.5% to close at $1.84.
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF gained 6.7% to close at $5.75 after dropping around 24% on Tuesday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
Losers
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL dipped 60.1% to close at $0.3232 on Wednesday. Great Panther recently announced it will file a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada).
- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. CLAQ shares fell 28.5% to close at $6.77 after the company reported shareholder voting results in 8K filing.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares fell 25.2% to close at $0.0935 after dipping over 15% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares fell 23.2% to close at $3.24 after jumping around 33% on Tuesday. First Wave BioPharma recently announced a 1:30 reverse stock split.
- Veru Inc. VERU declined 21.1% to close at $11.51. Traders circulate word FDA decision on the company’s COVID treatment coming on Oct. 6.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM dropped 18.8% to settle at $0.8201.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT fell 16.8% to close at $1.73. Presidio Property Trust recently declared Q3 dividend and adopted variable dividend policy.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX dropped 15% to settle at $4.99.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH fell 15% to close at $2.32.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT declined 14.8% to close at $0.1875. American Virtual Cloud Technologies recently announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.
- Golden Path Acquisition Corporation GPCO dropped 13.4% to close at $8.88.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 12.2% to close at $2.23.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 11.9% to close at $12.10.
- Korn Ferry KFY fell 11.6% to close at $53.24 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- UiPath Inc. PATH fell 11.2% to close at $13.84 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM dropped 10.3% to close at $2.45.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY fell 9.8% to close at $41.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA fell 8.4% to close at $3.69.
- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI declined 8.3% to close at $49.63. Cogent Communications agreed to snap T-Mobile US, Inc's TMUS Wireline Business.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 8.2% to settle at $63.27.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. VET fell 7.6% to close at $23.26 amid a drop in oil prices as economic concerns weigh on demand outlook.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII dropped 5.6% to close at $18.73 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered FY23 forecast.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 4.4% to close at $24.04. The company released quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.
