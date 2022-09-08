Read full article on original website
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This Season
Happy fall! By now, you probably get that this is my favorite season. As a person coming from Scandinavia, I appreciate the cooler temperatures, making it more doable to enjoy the great outdoors.
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: One-of-a-Kind Traditional with Highly-Coveted Privacy in Spring City
A stunning traditional home with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. The residence set in the natural lands of French Creek offers highly-coveted privacy and unmatched views throughout. . . This one-of-a-kind home was designed and crafted by Allen Entrekin...
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
travelexperta.com
Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History
Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
A Rare and Unique Experience in Phoenixville’s Downtown: Silent Films with Live Theatre Organ
Console of the Colonial Wurlitzer Opus Theatre Organ.Image via Michal Kortsarts, the Colonial Theatre. There aren’t many communities with operational, century old movie theaters. Rarer still are those survivors that possess markers of their age such as analog projection systems and theater pipe organs. Yet, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville checks all the boxes.
Tech Fees Become Yet Another Raw Deal for New Pottstown Butcher Shop Owners
Mark and Dottie Spillane.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Had things worked out, Pottstown’s Better on the Bone was to have been somewhat of a vindication for owners Mark and Dottie Spillane, proof that their ongoing woe was finally behind them. But an unexpected equipment issue has instead cut them to the bone. Chantelle Calhoun served up the story for WFMZ 69 News.
WGAL
Grand re-opening of Yorktown Hotel in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — The grand re-opening of the Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York is now in the final stretch. After being closed for 6 years, the York landmark is looking for workers. WGAL News 8's Ed Weinstock was outside the newly refurbished hotel, where the final touches are being...
phl17.com
Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years
Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region. For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country. According to the...
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
New Store at King of Prussia Mall Introduces Stylish-Sustainable Clothing Brand to Phila. Area
Everlane's King of Prussia presence is the Phila. area's introduction to its couture. Everlane has opened its first store in the Greater Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall; it is the brand’s tenth retail location nationally. Lisa Hay buttoned up the story for What Now Philly. The...
Affordable Housing Development in West Chester Officially Opens Its Doors to New Residents
Affordable housing development at Pinckney Hill Commons in West Chester officially opened its doors to eager residents following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting held in front of politicians, well-wishers, and dignitaries, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The apartments are available to middle income residents making them attractive for...
WSJ: West Chester Veterinarian Adopts Senior Dogs to Live Their Best Lives in Her ‘Fountain of Youth’ Home
West Chester veterinarian Amy Kidd only adopts senior dogs and provides them with a loving and comfortable environment where they can spend their twilight years happily, writes Sydney Page for the Washington Post. Most recently, she adopted Netty, a mixed pit bull who was dropped off at Pennsylvania SPCA by...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
