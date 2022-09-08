ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
travelexperta.com

Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History

Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

A Rare and Unique Experience in Phoenixville’s Downtown: Silent Films with Live Theatre Organ

Console of the Colonial Wurlitzer Opus Theatre Organ.Image via Michal Kortsarts, the Colonial Theatre. There aren’t many communities with operational, century old movie theaters. Rarer still are those survivors that possess markers of their age such as analog projection systems and theater pipe organs. Yet, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville checks all the boxes.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WGAL

Grand re-opening of Yorktown Hotel in downtown York

YORK, Pa. — The grand re-opening of the Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York is now in the final stretch. After being closed for 6 years, the York landmark is looking for workers. WGAL News 8's Ed Weinstock was outside the newly refurbished hotel, where the final touches are being...
YORK, PA
phl17.com

Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years

Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region. For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country. According to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

