Amarillo, TX

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now

Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
AMARILLO, TX
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police

No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
AMARILLO, TX
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo

It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
AMARILLO, TX
Canyon High School Mistakenly Blamed For Racial Slurs

Have you ever heard of mistaken identity? It's honestly a pretty common thing, but this one is a bit different. This isn't a story about a person with a mistaken identity. No, this is an ENTIRE SCHOOL caught up in a mess. It all started with a high school volleyball...
CANYON, TX
Time Running Out for Convicted Killer in Amarillo

John Lezell Balentine has had about twenty-four extra years on this hearth that his victims didn't have the luxury to enjoy. Three teenagers were asleep back in 1998 when Balentine crawled through a window of an Amarillo home. That was the end for Edward Mark Caylor 17, Kai Brooke Geyer,...
AMARILLO, TX
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo

Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
AMARILLO, TX
Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters

Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
