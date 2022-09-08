Read full article on original website
WCU Student Paints Mural to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary of West Chester Nonprofit
West Chester University student Noah Burns has been busy creating a mural celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the Friends Association, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Burns, a sophomore in the school’s Art and Design department, is painting the wall on the side of the nonprofit’s...
Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA
In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: One-of-a-Kind Traditional with Highly-Coveted Privacy in Spring City
A stunning traditional home with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. The residence set in the natural lands of French Creek offers highly-coveted privacy and unmatched views throughout. . . This one-of-a-kind home was designed and crafted by Allen Entrekin...
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced
Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Affordable Housing Development in West Chester Officially Opens Its Doors to New Residents
Affordable housing development at Pinckney Hill Commons in West Chester officially opened its doors to eager residents following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting held in front of politicians, well-wishers, and dignitaries, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The apartments are available to middle income residents making them attractive for...
Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman
President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
A Rare and Unique Experience in Phoenixville’s Downtown: Silent Films with Live Theatre Organ
Console of the Colonial Wurlitzer Opus Theatre Organ. There aren’t many communities with operational, century old movie theaters. Rarer still are those survivors that possess markers of their age such as analog projection systems and theater pipe organs. Yet, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville checks all the boxes. It...
Chester County Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynecology
Chester County Hospital has earned distinction among Healthgrades’ list of National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology, receiving the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. Chester County Hospital is one of 145 hospitals nationwide to be named to the list and one of three in Pennsylvania.
Wayne-Based Consulting, Brokerage Firm Acquired by Camden’s Conner Strong & Buckelew
Armstrong Doyle & Carroll, a Wayne employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm, has been acquired by Camden-based Conner Strong & Buckelew, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This will help the South Jersey insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting...
New Curator Introduced to Oversee 7,000 Works of Art from Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Collection
Earlier this year, the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford announced plans to hire a curator to manage 7,000 pieces from the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Collection at both the Brandywine Museum and Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, writes Stephan Salisbury for the Philadelphia Inquirer. William Coleman,...
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
Goshen Fire Company ambulance.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News.
SCORE Free Webinars: HUBZone Certification and More
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE webinars and workshops in September. The HUBZone certificate is designed to help small businesses in urban and rural communities connect with federal contract dollars. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply through this free webinar offered Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
Hobart’s Run Business Incentive Grant Designed to Make BIG Difference in Pottstown
Hobart's Run is eager to encourage small business along High Street in Pottstown.Image via iStock. Hobart’s Run is serious about encouraging new businesses to set up shop in the primary commercial corridor of its neighborhood improvement district. Its Business Incentive Grant (BIG) provides a maximum $1,500 incentive toward rent or closing costs to new business owners who open in the 500–900 blocks of Pottstown’s High Street.
CCEDC’s Seedcopa Welcomes Portfolio, Compliance Specialist
Seedcopa + SeedcoDE, an affiliate of the Chester County Economic Development Council, has expanded its team after a record year of SBA 504 lending in Eastern Pennsylvania. Loaida Rodriguez has been named Portfolio and Compliance Specialist at Seedcopa, a Certified Development Company that specializes in helping businesses in Pennsylvania and Delaware access below-market interest rates through government loan programs.
Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice
Jenny Bongart.Image via CompanyVoice. CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally.
