ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA

In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
BERWYN, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malvern, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Malvern, PA
Government
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Penn State Great Valley#Host Open House
VISTA.Today

Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
VISTA.Today

SCORE Free Webinars: HUBZone Certification and More

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE webinars and workshops in September. The HUBZone certificate is designed to help small businesses in urban and rural communities connect with federal contract dollars. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply through this free webinar offered Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Hobart’s Run Business Incentive Grant Designed to Make BIG Difference in Pottstown

Hobart's Run is eager to encourage small business along High Street in Pottstown.Image via iStock. Hobart’s Run is serious about encouraging new businesses to set up shop in the primary commercial corridor of its neighborhood improvement district. Its Business Incentive Grant (BIG) provides a maximum $1,500 incentive toward rent or closing costs to new business owners who open in the 500–900 blocks of Pottstown’s High Street.
POTTSTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

CCEDC’s Seedcopa Welcomes Portfolio, Compliance Specialist

Seedcopa + SeedcoDE, an affiliate of the Chester County Economic Development Council, has expanded its team after a record year of SBA 504 lending in Eastern Pennsylvania. Loaida Rodriguez has been named Portfolio and Compliance Specialist at Seedcopa, a Certified Development Company that specializes in helping businesses in Pennsylvania and Delaware access below-market interest rates through government loan programs.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy