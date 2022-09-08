ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 9-11

Whether you want live music at the Westword Music Showcase, enjoy a brew at Dogtoberfest, or paint a Bronco Sky, there are plenty of events to keep you entertained in Denver this weekend. Other happenings include a night market in Sloan’s Lake and the 9/11 Stair Climb at Red Rocks.
DENVER, CO
washparkprofile.com

The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location

The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
xpopress.com

Denver Expo Gem Show 2022

The Denver Expo Gem Show starts on 9/9/2022. The Show ends on 9/18/2022. The Show is located at: National Western Complex (NWC) - Second floor (Street level, main entrance on Humboldt St) 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, Colorado 80216.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Runners will greet sunrise on DIA runway

The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport as the sun comes up. "You kind feel like you're on your own airplane because you're out on this massive runway and as you run down, now we're going to run at 6 a.m. so the sun's going to be rising, you see the tents at DEN and then when you turn around and run back, you'll be able to see the sunrise and you're going to see the mountains," said Andrea Dowdy who is the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "So spectacular. Yes, you're going to see some planes take off and land."So how do you manage having runners on runway 826? The participants will have just an hour to run that 5K, meaning they'll have to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport gets busier. The entire event will be over at 8:45 a.m. The top three men and top three women will get trophies and a one-year membership in the United Airlines Club. The first place man and woman in each age will get 5,000 United miles. 
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing

Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
LITTLETON, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Garden of the Gods' meets 'Boulder Flatirons' at this unique Colorado destination

Consisting of nearly 4,000 acres and found about 20 miles south of Denver, Roxborough State Park is one Front Range destination that shouldn't be overlooked. While many visitors to this destination are likely to compare the dramatic red rock formations found here to those of the iconic Garden of the Gods destination, the jagged and angled shape of the rocks is also reminiscent of the Boulder Flatirons.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
THORNTON, CO
macaronikid.com

🍂 🚜 2022 Farm & Pumpkin Patch Guide 🍁🎃

FALL IS HERE & FARMS ARE OPEN! There are so many fun farms and pumpkin patches within a short drive, you could spend every weekend in October checking out a different one. Whether your goal is to visit a cute patch just to pick pumpkins, or visit a farm that will entertain the family all afternoon with activities, you will find it here! There really is something for everyone. For more information on any of the farms listed, click on the name to check out their websites.
ERIE, CO
K99

Cat People, Rejoice: The NoCo Cat Cafe is Officially Open in Loveland

Cat lovers can rejoice because the NoCo Cat Cafe is finally here — or, we should say, feline-ally here. Following a series of successful pop-ups last year, the cafe's founders, Kimberly Tejchma-Sanford and Christopher Sandford, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar locale in December 2021. Now, that dream is a...
LOVELAND, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery celebrates one year in its new location

In August, Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery celebrated the one-year anniversary of re-opening in its new location at 600 S. Holly St. in Denver’s Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood. The Jewish deli had a 35-year history serving the community when it closed its Cherry Creek North location in October 2020....
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 6 Best Dog Parks to Take Your Pup to in the Denver Metro Area

It’s no secret that Coloradans love their dogs. In fact, it’s common for Fido to tag along to parks, breweries and bars, work—and even Home Depot. But the best place to take your pup is to open space dedicated just for him and his four-legged brethren to run, play, bark, and fetch: the dog park.
DENVER, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village

It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities

If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shagman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen. Shagman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday. ...
DENVER, CO
coloradosprings.com

Southern Colorado comedian from 'America's Got Talent' to perform in Denver festival

When “America’s Got Talent” notoriously crusty judge Simon Cowell calls your comedy bit “brilliantly funny,” you know you’re doing something right. Pueblo-based comedian Hayden Kristal, who goes by the pronoun “they,” realized their dream last month when they made it to the semifinals on season 17 of the NBC talent competition. They were voted off, but the experience will forever stick to the comedian who was born deaf into a hearing family that didn’t sign.
DENVER, CO

