Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Firefighters...
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The extreme heat in California is causing disruptions in the state's classrooms
Extreme heat across California is causing trouble in schools. It's straining aging air conditioning systems, making recess dangerous and highlighting ventilation problems in many classrooms.
California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke
It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
A 200-year-old Saguaro cactus has fallen do to a powerful monsoon
For around 200 years, a special saguaro cactus stood tall in the Arizona desert. Its longest arms stretched almost 30 feet into the air. And now that desert giant has fallen. Its trunks have splintered. And its large arms lay sprawled on the ground. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Steve Haas, the...
South Carolina OB-GYNs are consulting criminal attorneys post-Roe
Dr. Amy Crockett has spent the past two months researching what would happen if she were charged with a felony. Crockett works as an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physician in Greenville, South Carolina. “Do I get arrested? Is there like a mug shot? Does someone show up at my office...
Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts
After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Katie Myers is covering economic transition in east Kentucky for the ReSource and partner station WMMT in...
Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales
A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the...
Local colleges increase cybersecurity programs to meet growing demand
If you’re looking for a job change or are just beginning your career, here’s one possibility: cybersecurity expert. According to the website Cyberseek.org, there are more than 714,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S., with about 30,000 of them in the Carolinas. And, North Carolina colleges are responding to the demand.
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber's women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a...
East Kentucky's cultural cornerstone is trying to salvage its archives after floods
It's been about a month since flood waters inundated eastern Kentucky, killing dozens of people and destroying many homes and businesses. The floods also took a toll on Appalachian arts and heritage pieces, like those housed in the archive of Appalshop, an arts and media center in Whitesburg, Ky. ALEX...
Texas State Police downplay their role in Uvalde shooting failures, report says
A ProPublica-Texas Tribune report finds that Texas state law enforcers sought to shift blame to local law enforcement for the Uvalde school shooting in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.
A new lawsuit is challenging Florida Medicaid's exclusion of transgender health care
A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida's effort to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory and a "dangerous governmental action." A coalition of legal groups filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four Florida Medicaid recipients,...
Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion amendment should go to voters this November
Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights should be placed on November's ballot. It's up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers Friday to decide in a final vote whether the measure should go before voters. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters. They deadlocked on the decision and the group behind the amendment, Reproductive Freedom for All, appealed the decision to the state's highest court.
South Carolina Senate fight over abortion ban stretches into second day
A bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in South Carolina is headed for a second day of deliberation in the state Senate on Thursday, after senators sparred over the measure for more than eight hours Wednesday. The bill, which originated in the state’s House of Representatives, as of Wednesday...
A judge strikes down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme...
GOP sues over NC board's absentee ballot date, observer rule
North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party and the...
Abortion floor debate splits SC Republicans
South Carolina's Senate debate on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest started Wednesday with the chamber's three Republican women taking a stand against a bill they said doesn't respect women and doesn't respect life. Republicans are facing off against each...
