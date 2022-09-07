Read full article on original website
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
Shreveport Police Investigating Lake Street Homicide
On September 6th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of Lake Street on reports of a dead man located in a parking garage. Responding officers located a deceased victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroners...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
Shreveport’s Latest Homicide Victim Named by Caddo Coroner
After two months without a homicide, violence broke out on Labor Day (9/5/22) in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded in north Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas, was shot just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North...
Three Arrested by K-9 in Labor Day Shreveport-Barksdale Shooting
On September 5th, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and officers located two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was located in close proximity with the assistance of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Addresses City Healthcare Issue
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Friday morning to address and clarify the city's position on the recent vote. But instead of clarification, it, once again, just brought up more questions. In his press conference, Mayor Perkins announced:. At Wednesdays Healthcare Trust Fund Board meeting there was a...
Stephanie Chapman Is Latest Caught in the Act Recipient
When asked about the influential people in their lives, besides their Mom and Dad, it always amazes me how many people will respond with the name of a Coach or Teacher. Those men and women, who truly understand the importance of the role they play in the lives of America's youth, have turned so many lives around, and for that, those impacted are forever grateful.
Will Shreveport See Any More Snow In 2022?
Snow and Shreveport don't mix well. Over the last 5 years, the city has witnessed the absolute havoc snowfall can bring to the community. Just small amounts can bring the city to its knees quickly. However, the city does look pretty amazing with snow on the ground. There are a...
Bossier Police Sergeant Held Without Bond In Federal Investigation
After a weekend raid at the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Hall, Police Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford was arrested. Sanford was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. Now it appears he will remain there for the foreseeable future. During the weekend raid, federal agents...
Bossier Man Wanted on Domestic Battery Warrant
The Bossier City Police Domestic Violence Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating Edward Glover. Edward is 49 yrs old and 5’11 and 247 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.
Jefferson’s Brothers Keepers MC Hosting 22nd “Burn Run”
Tomorrow is the deadline to get signed up for the Early Bird registration for the 22nd Annual East Texas Burn Run. The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club & Phoenix Organization of Jefferson will host the 2022 Annual “Burn Run” October 7th through October 9th. Over the years, this has become much more than just a fund-raising 'bike ride.'
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
Is This Marshall Road Really The Most Haunted in Texas?
It's Just Like the Setting of a Scary Movie. An old red dirt road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect
On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect
An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
Shreveport Police Union Blasts Propose Change to Health Plan
A meeting is set for tomorrow to hash out the health care coverage for Shreveport City employees and retirees. It will be held at 3pm at Riverview Hall. But the Mayor and the Health Care Trust Fund Board are getting another loud message about the proposed changes from the Shreveport Police Officers Association. President of the SPOA Michael Carter writes:
Shreveport Gas Prices Dropping… Who Has the Cheapest?
Well, imagine that... we're just 8 weeks away from mid-term elections, and oh... look... gas prices are coming down. Aren't things wonderful... Okay... cynicism aside, I know we are all happy to see the price at the pump come down. After a summer that saw record high gas prices, it's...
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
This Burger Joint Just Closed Down For Good in Bossier
If I am craving a burger, a few places in town can always kill a craving. 5 Guys always comes up as an option when I am craving a cheeseburger. 5 Guys Burger and Fries Has Been A favorite Ever Since I Lived in California. I remember the first time...
