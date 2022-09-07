ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive

Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)

All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blanchard, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
City
Blanchard, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Three Arrested by K-9 in Labor Day Shreveport-Barksdale Shooting

On September 5th, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and officers located two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was located in close proximity with the assistance of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Mayor Perkins Addresses City Healthcare Issue

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Friday morning to address and clarify the city's position on the recent vote. But instead of clarification, it, once again, just brought up more questions. In his press conference, Mayor Perkins announced:. At Wednesdays Healthcare Trust Fund Board meeting there was a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Stephanie Chapman Is Latest Caught in the Act Recipient

When asked about the influential people in their lives, besides their Mom and Dad, it always amazes me how many people will respond with the name of a Coach or Teacher. Those men and women, who truly understand the importance of the role they play in the lives of America's youth, have turned so many lives around, and for that, those impacted are forever grateful.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Tyler
Kiss Country 93.7

Will Shreveport See Any More Snow In 2022?

Snow and Shreveport don't mix well. Over the last 5 years, the city has witnessed the absolute havoc snowfall can bring to the community. Just small amounts can bring the city to its knees quickly. However, the city does look pretty amazing with snow on the ground. There are a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Man Wanted on Domestic Battery Warrant

The Bossier City Police Domestic Violence Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating Edward Glover. Edward is 49 yrs old and 5’11 and 247 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Jefferson’s Brothers Keepers MC Hosting 22nd “Burn Run”

Tomorrow is the deadline to get signed up for the Early Bird registration for the 22nd Annual East Texas Burn Run. The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club & Phoenix Organization of Jefferson will host the 2022 Annual “Burn Run” October 7th through October 9th. Over the years, this has become much more than just a fund-raising 'bike ride.'
JEFFERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Crime#Hilry Huckaby Avenue#Dodge#Sheriff Prator
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
Kiss Country 93.7

Is This Marshall Road Really The Most Haunted in Texas?

It's Just Like the Setting of a Scary Movie. An old red dirt road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
MARSHALL, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect

On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect

An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Union Blasts Propose Change to Health Plan

A meeting is set for tomorrow to hash out the health care coverage for Shreveport City employees and retirees. It will be held at 3pm at Riverview Hall. But the Mayor and the Health Care Trust Fund Board are getting another loud message about the proposed changes from the Shreveport Police Officers Association. President of the SPOA Michael Carter writes:
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout

Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy