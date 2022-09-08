As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Anti-drug advocate argues Secretary of State’s office incorrectly varified signatures for Legal Missouri 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A lawsuit wants to stop voters from deciding on the legalization of marijuana this November. The lawsuit challenges the secretary of state approving the petition that got the issue on the ballot. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office certified Legal Missouri 2022's more than 214,000 signatures...
abc17news.com
Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
abc17news.com
Missouri River bridge crash on I-70 cleared
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash that bogged down westbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge happened when a vehicle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction. The crash, which temporarily shut down the road, happened as traffic was slowed down because of a stranded motorist, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Traffic was initially at a standstill but continued to move slowly for hours.
abc17news.com
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head. According to a probable cause statement, Police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet. Beechner does not yet have an attorney.
