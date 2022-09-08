ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
abc17news.com

Missouri River bridge crash on I-70 cleared

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash that bogged down westbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge happened when a vehicle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction. The crash, which temporarily shut down the road, happened as traffic was slowed down because of a stranded motorist, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Traffic was initially at a standstill but continued to move slowly for hours.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head. According to a probable cause statement, Police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet. Beechner does not yet have an attorney.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy